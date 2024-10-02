'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Tyler Francis reveals why his own friends shamed him

WASHINGTON, DC: Tyler Francis is a 34-year-old Account Manager from Northern Virginia, ready to find a true love connection on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7. Although he has faced challenges in the past, Tyler remains filled with laughter and a tender heart as he gives dating another chance. Though the Netflix star is known for his joyful personality, he also has a shocking past that sparked his inspiring fitness journey.

All eyes are on the new hunk of 'Love Is Blind', and his social media activity shows that Tyler enjoys making relaxing TikTok videos about his daily activities, which include making his bed, freshening up, going to the gym, and taking relaxing baths. A key detail about the Netflix star is his strong commitment to health and fitness. He has run a half marathon, which he describes as "the most challenging thing mentally." Despite the pressure, Tyler aims to finish a full marathon next time. However, this raises questions about why Tyler values fitness so much.

The reality TV star was previously body-shamed by his own friends, which contributed to his fitness journey. Growing tired of being called "fat" motivated him to make a change. Tyler noted that he started his fitness journey eight months prior, which helped him achieve his fit physique, which was a challenging process. While he could have lied about "fighting demons" in his head, he chose to be honest about the real reason. Despite being a fitness enthusiast, Tyler lightheartedly assures people not to approach him for fitness tips, as he still seems unsure about it.

What does 'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis do for a living?

According to his LinkedIn, Tyler Francis is an account executive at Temporary Wall Systems in Northern Virginia, a full-service modular wall rental company in North America. It specializes in providing rentable and reusable modular walls and doors tailored for projects of all sizes. Before his current role, Tyler worked at One Day Roofing and More from August 2022 to February 2024. He also held a position as a Security Specialist at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Notably, Tyler served in the military as a Watercraft Engineer and subsequently worked as a Nuclear Security professional at Exelon Generation for over a decade, from January 2013 to March 2023. He holds an Associate's degree in Business Administration and Management from the College of Southern Maryland.

What is Tyler Francis looking for in a partner in 'Love Is Blind'?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Tyler is looking for a partner, who has a good sense of humor. During his past unsuccessful attempts at finding love, he found himself looking for love in all the wrong places. However, he is now prepared to take a more serious approach to dating. “I’ve tried to find love every other way, and I’m excited about [the experiment] because it’s something different,” he says.

Tyler previously had a breakup as his partner lacked a sense of direction in life. Thus, he is now in pursuit of a self-assured woman. He also expresses his interest in horse girls as he'd love to "gallop off into the sunset with his soulmate." Interestingly, Tyler used to ride horses professionally. However, now, it is part of one of his fun activities.

Tyler says he was a 'big crier' in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tyler candidly discussed being a "big crier" throughout his journey on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7. When asked if he had given any warnings to his friends and family with the show nearing its premiere, Tyler responded, "I cried a lot," before laughing at his own admission. He shared that his friends and family had never seen him cry, so he wanted to prepare them for the many moments he shed tears on camera.

Although Tyler isn’t sure if those emotional moments will make the final cut, he emphasizes that appearances matter in real life, stating that it is "extremely important." During his conversations with the women on the Netflix show, Tyler mentioned his freckles but hesitated to discuss about appearance any further. He believes it can influence perceptions and may ultimately lead to disappointment when the connections finally come face to face.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, October 2, on Netflix.