Hannah Jiles's past to come into focus as all eyes turn to 'Love Is Blind' Reunion

Hannah Jiles came across as a bold individual throughout the Netflix show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: At the reunion for 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Hannah Jiles will most likely open up about some of her insecurities and share why she was so defensive against Nick. She might say how Nick's really supportive family triggered all her abandonment issues with her parents, who left her independent when she was 18 years old. And how the contrast may have been really why she came across as condescending or hard, masking her jealousy or inadequacy.

Hannah may further discuss the frustration she felt with Nick's life prior to the show, in which he didn't have to concern himself with responsibilities like paying the bills or household chores, which was a point of contention between them. She might explain her behavior and give further context as to why she felt the way she did, possibly to clear up any misunderstanding of her intentions, or even to apologize, in case her actions were taken the wrong way. Overall, viewers can expect a more intimate exploration of the emotional turmoil Hannah went through during the whole show and how it intertwines with her relationship with Nick.

Are Hannah Jiles and Nick together now?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka have broken up. While the two did get engaged on the show, their relationship was rocky since leaving the pods. Hannah thought Nick was immature, often addressing all of the red flags she felt he brought into the relationship. The tension between the two was so bad at one point that she even wrote a list of his offenses.

Communication, household chores, and emotional compatibility further created disagreements. This, after trying to work through these issues, led them to break up shortly before the wedding. Neither has publicly reconnected since their split and while they do follow each other on social media platforms, the interaction between them is minimal. Both moved on with their respective professional lives, with Hannah as a medical sales representative and Nick being a real estate agent. It would thus seem that both are focused on personal growth and newer opportunities, post the show.

'Love Is Blind' star Nick Dorka (@netflix)

Hannah Jiles admits being cruel to Nick Dorka

Hannah Jiles from 'Love Is Blind', Season 7, admitted to having been "cruel" and "demeaning" with Nick Dorka during the course of their relationship. Her actions felt warranted because, for her, she was just saying her truth, and she didn't feel regret over the things that she did say. At the same time, she also said that she could see how her words were hurtful, and stated an intention to be kinder and more patient in subsequent relationships.

The demeaning remarks that Hannah made over Nick were among the issues that followed them through the season. She did not later apologize for those comments but said she spoke her mind at that moment. All these factors were what led to their breakup. She even listed reasons why she felt Nick wasn't ready for marriage .