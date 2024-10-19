Little Saints' cocktails wow 'Shark Tank' judges, but flavor may be a bridge too far for many

Little Saints is an innovative brand of non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated premiere of 'Shark Tank' Season 16 kicks off with an exhilarating pitch from entrepreneur Megan Klein, who introduces her innovative brand of non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits, Little Saints, infused with functional mushrooms. The sharks, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Daniel Lubetzky are in for an intriguing presentation.

The episode showcases Megan's pitch and how the sharks proceed with it. Megan founded her company in 2021, providing an innovative option for those seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages, aligning with the increasing trend of mindful drinking. It will be exciting to see if her determination and passion resonate with the sharks and if she can secure a deal to take her unique cocktail concept to new heights.

What is Little Saints?

Little Saints is revolutionizing the drinking experience, shifting away from traditional alcoholic beverages and introducing a fresh concept. Their products consist of "sophisticated, sugar-free, alcohol-free RTD cocktails powered by mushrooms," offering a more flavorful alternative to standard sparkling water or soda.

As healthier lifestyles gain popularity, Little Saints is quickly becoming a go-to choice for those who want to reduce their alcohol intake without sacrificing taste or enjoyment. The brand's mission is to provide a solution for those seeking to have fun while prioritizing their health. They’ve reimagined the beloved flavors of classic cocktails, incorporating functional mushrooms like Reishi and Lion's Mane. Plus, with only 5 calories per serving and no sugar, these guilt-free cocktails allow everyone to indulge without worry.

Little Saints products

Little Saints Negroni Spritz: A refreshing, sugar-free non-alcoholic cocktail with notes of bitters, orange rind, and juniper, plus a hint of bubbles and organic Reishi mushroom. This drink sets a pleasant evening vibe that’s sure to impress.

Little Saints Spicy Margarita: This vibrant cocktail combines juicy lime, mild jalapeño, and orange blossom, colored by turmeric for a sunny look. It’s all enhanced with organic Reishi mushrooms.

Little Saints Paloma: A refreshing mix of grapefruit, citrus rinds, and a touch of agave, powered by organic Reishi mushroom. Perfect for post-pickleball or casual dinners.

Little Saints Ginger Mule: A spicy blend of ginger beer, lime, and a hint of lavender, all infused with organic Reishi mushroom. It’s a crisp and invigorating choice.

Little Saints Espresso Martini: A creamy, bubbly cocktail featuring chocolate, espresso, and vanilla, along with Reishi mushroom, damiana, and a bit of caffeine.

Little Saints Spiced Old Fashioned: This cozy drink features fall spices, cloves, and orange peel, reminiscent of sweet bourbon, powered by Reishi mushroom and damiana.

More Offerings: Little Saints also offers unique non-alcoholic cocktail recipes like the Ginger Cape Codder and Not-a-Groni and many more.

Who is the founder of Little Saints?

Megan Klein, the founder of Little Saints, is a DSHA graduate who grew up in Milwaukee. She began her career as a lawyer in New York, immersing herself in food policy before moving to Chicago to be closer to family and pursue her passion for urban and local farming.

At FarmedHere, she helped connect consumers to local farmers by offering convenient, value-added products. After FarmedHere ceased operations, she co-founded Here in March 2017, transforming produce from farmers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan into salad dressings, cold-pressed juices, and bean dips.

Megan's innovative cocktail idea emerged during the pandemic when she found herself reaching for alcohol but dreaded the hangovers that followed. Her health-conscious mindset led her to seek non-alcoholic alternatives. Still, she struggled to find options that suited her taste. Frustrated by the prevalence of sugary drinks, she turned to mushrooms as a unique ingredient and decided to create her own brand. Selling her first cans from a mint green vending trailer named “Baby Mint,” Megan connected with others who shared her desire to quit alcohol. However, she emphasized that her cocktails are for alcoholic drinkers as well. After launching her business and facing challenges with brand awareness in the initial years, Megan relocated to Miami in 2023 with the support of her CMO, Katie Green. This move significantly boosted their online presence and helped Little Saints grow into what it is today.

What is the cost and how to buy Little Saints?

Little Saints non-alcoholic cocktails are priced between $25 and $94, with their canned cocktails costing between $25 and $50. They also offer non-alcoholic spirits, St. Ember, for $42. Variety bundles featuring canned drinks are available for $50, while their sundowner bundle can go up to $94.

You can conveniently purchase all Little Saints products directly from the brand's official website, as well as through Boisson. Their products have garnered high ratings and positive customer feedback. A verified customer, Stacy C., wrote, "These products have saved my relationship. My partner is so much calmer and pleasant to deal with when he drinks his Little Saints instead of Bud Light. I can't thank you enough!"

Another verified buyer, Laura P., noted, "Lovely splash of refreshing bubble with that sweet-bitter that lets you know it’s time to relax and sink in." One reviewer remarked, "I tried a few and this one is the best! My friend cannot drink alcohol and was so excited to have her try this. Made her day having a healthy mocktail of her drink of choice!"

Where is Little Saints now?

Little Saints is in a strong financial position, boasting a remarkable 500% year-over-year sales growth that has positioned them at a high seven-figure run rate, making them one of the fastest-growing brands in the non-alcoholic beverage category. Since its inception, the brand has sold over one million beverages, with 80,000 orders processed on its website alone.

The average order value exceeds $85, and the customer return rate is more than 25%. St Ember has emerged as the best-selling product by single SKU, and with a robust digital presence that delivers a 2-3x return on ad spend, Little Saints is poised for continued expansion. While 85% of its sales come through digital channels, Little Saints recently achieved a successful launch at Sprouts Farmers Market, marking its first major nationwide retail partnership. According to Karen Martinez, Director of Alcoholic Beverage/Adult N-A, "Little Saints was the best-performing non-alcoholic brand in our Innovation Centers from July to September 2024." In addition to Sprouts, Little Saints products are now available at over 300 bars, restaurants, and stores across the United States, including Erewhon, Brooklyn Fare, and numerous non-alcoholic bottle shops.

Who will seal the deal?

Megan Klein is seeking a lucrative deal from the sharks to elevate her company and drive its success. This could be a game-changing opportunity for Megan, who is eager to capture the attention of these influential industry leaders and persuade them to invest. There's a strong possibility that Mark Cuban may consider backing her business.

Megan received an offer of $500K for a 5% stake in her business, but she turned it down, which gave her pitch a commercial feel rather than a genuine partnership opportunity. Kevin noted that she might come to regret her decision, as she seemed to need the sharks' support more than they needed her. In her quest for a higher valuation than what she initially presented, Megan missed out on a potentially valuable deal.

