Landman’s portrayal of women might be awful, but wait until you hear this fan's surprising take

The series seems designed to make viewers squirm but maybe that's exactly what Taylor Sheridan wanted

Let’s admit it, we’ve all watched those cringeworthy moments in TV shows or movies that make you want to hide your face. Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' gives us plenty of those moments, especially with how it portrays female characters like Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph). Ainsley finds herself in some awkward and uncomfortable situations, especially with her father, Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton). From strange conversations about her sex life to moments that feel overly intrusive, 'Landman' seems designed to make viewers squirm. But what if these moments aren’t just there to shock us? What if they’re part of a bigger picture, challenging how we think about sexuality?

If you’ve been put off by how 'Landman' handles its female characters, maybe it’s time to take a step back and see things differently. One fan’s perspective has completely shifted the way some viewers see the show. According to this fan on Reddit, 'Landman' isn’t about being shocking or making people uncomfortable for no reason. Instead, the awkward conversations are meant to challenge our views on gender, sexuality, and power. “It’s not gross or pervy,” the fan said. They argue that the focus on Ainsley’s (Michelle Randolph) sexual experiences isn’t about sensationalizing teen sex but is a critique of conservative views that demonize it.

Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) and his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter), don’t shame their daughter or condemn her actions. Instead, they show that sex is a “natural” part of life. The fan points out that Tommy and Angela are progressive parents who understand their daughter will have sex someday, and they want it to happen in a safe, consensual way. The show flips the usual pop-culture script, where sex is often linked to shame and secrecy. Instead, 'Landman' suggests that sexuality is a natural and human part of life. Ainsley’s experience with her boyfriend and her journey of self-discovery reflect what many young people go through. The fan also highlights that women often face an unfair stigma for exploring their sexuality, and the show challenges this by presenting Ainsley’s experiences without judgment, as reported by Fandom Wire.

Michelle Randolph, reuniting with Taylor Sheridan after their work on '1923', brings depth to Ainsley’s character. Randolph makes Ainsley magnetic and raw, showing her as a teen figuring out life while trying to feel powerful in her own way. “I think that it’s really fun to meet a character at such an extreme because that’s how we meet Ainsley,” Randolph told Screen Rant. “We get a really quick idea of who she is. That’s jarring in a way, but she is so young that there’s so much room for her to grow and evolve.” This growth makes Ainsley unpredictable and interesting. Randolph said, “I’m just excited to keep seeing how she grows up.”

Not everyone has been happy with Ainsley’s portrayal, with some viewers saying she seems too mature for her age. But Randolph responded, “You put it out, and it creates conversation, and that’s exactly what’s happening.” This push to spark debate is part of what makes 'Landman' stand out. Ainsley isn’t a typical teenage character, she’s in high-stakes situations and often handles them better than the adults around her. 'Landman' is now available to stream on Paramount+.