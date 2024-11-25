Landman’s 'explosive' beginning is just the tip of the iceberg

Here's a preview for the upcoming 'Landman' Episode 3 which is set to release on Sunday, November 24

Taylor Sheridan's Landman has started with a bang, literally, and the upcoming episodes are set to dig deeper into the chaos surrounding Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager dealing with the fallout from multiple disasters that hit his professional and personal life.

The series doesn’t hold back, plunging into high drama from the start with a catastrophic oil rig explosion that serves as the linchpin for 'Landman' Season 1. This event is more than just a plot point, and we're sure this will only raise the stakes for the show.

What the rig explosion means for 'Landman' Season 1

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) is a still from 'Landman' (Paramount Networks)

The rig explosion puts Tommy in the crosshairs of both law enforcement and his own conscience. The machinery’s failure exposes cracks in the system, ones Tommy might be held accountable for, whether it’s fair or not. Adding to the pressure, his son, Cooper, was at the scene, narrowly surviving the disaster. Tommy’s accusations that Cooper might be partially responsible for the explosion, will only further push the father and son into a heated confrontation. As they battle over guilt and responsibility in the upcoming episodes, their different ambitions may surface, highlighting the cracks in their relationship.

At the same time, Tommy faces pressure from Rebecca (Ali Larter), a corporate attorney sent to manage the fallout, who seems to believe the blame lies squarely on his shoulders. Meanwhile, Monty Williams (Jon Hamm), Tommy’s boss, stays comfortably insulated, leaving Tommy to handle the consequences of decisions made far above his pay grade.

Things are only going to get worse for Tommy

Billy Bob Thornton leads the 'Landman' cast as Tommy Norris (James Minchin and Emerson Miller/Paramount)

The rig disaster is more than a plot device, it’s a metaphor for the precarious lives of everyone involved in the oil business. Tommy’s earlier speech about dreamers and losers in Odessa becomes more meaningful as the series explores the price of pursuing success in such a dangerous industry. For Tommy, keeping his life together might mean choosing between protecting his family and confronting the brutal realities of his job.

As 'Landman' continues, one thing is for sure Tommy has a ton of challenges to face, especially with the rig explosion. It’s not just about who’s to blame but about how the aftermath will force every character to reveal their true selves. With legal threats mounting and personal relationships fraying, things are only going to get messier, and with Sheridan’s knack for storytelling, the plot will be anything but predictable.