Who is Janel Grant? Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon' recounts ex-WWE employee's scathing lawsuit

Here's everything you need to know about the controversy behind Vince McMahon's scandalous lawsuit
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon' will dive deeper into the life of former WWE boss Vince McMahon (@Getty Images)
Warning: This article contains graphic content and references to sexual assault, readers' discretion is advised.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon' set to premiere soon, it is worth noticing some of the controversial moments in Vince McMahon's life, both on and off camera. Did you know he faced a scandalous lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual abuse, as reported by The Wall Street Journal? The allegations claim Grant suffered physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking within WWE, also implicating WWE RAW and SmackDown General Manager John Laurinaitis.

The controversy led to McMahon's resignation from WWE and TKO Group Holdings, with both men currently under investigation. This disturbing scandal has shaken the wrestling world, sparking concerns about power dynamics and exploitation, and awaits justice and potential accountability for those involved. Let's find out more about Janel Grant.

 

What is Janel Grant's profession?

Janel Grant, a former WWE employee (2019-2022), filed a lawsuit in January 2024 alleging she suffered misconduct by Vince McMahon. Grant, who worked in the legal and talent departments at WWE's global headquarters, claimed McMahon coerced her into sexual relationships with wrestlers, according to The Wall Street Journal. This disturbing allegation is part of a larger scandal that led to McMahon's resignation from WWE and TKO Group Holdings, with investigations ongoing, shedding light on the dark side of professional wrestling, as documented in 'The True Story of WrestleMania'.

 

How was Janel Grant connected to the WWE?

Janel Grant's explosive lawsuit against Vince McMahon reveals shocking allegations of exploitation and abuse. Grant, vulnerable after losing her parents, joined WWE in 2019.

The court filings detail "extreme cruelty and degradation" by McMahon, causing Grant to disassociate from reality to cope with the trauma. Her attorney, Ann Callis, announced on May 30 that Grant will "stay her case" pending a federal investigation, cooperating with authorities.

McMahon's attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, maintains the allegations are false, anticipating vindication. WWE and parent company TKO have pledged to take the allegations seriously, as the investigation's outcome will determine the case's future developments, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Janel Grant's attorney bashes Vince McMahon over Netflix's docuseries 'Mr. McMahon'

Amid the upcoming release of Netflix's docuseries 'Mr. McMahon', attorney Ann Callis has fired back at Vince McMahon's characterization of his relationship with former WWE employee Janel Grant. Callis stated: "Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted, and human trafficked Janel Grant for over two years... Calling his horrific and criminal behavior 'an affair' is delusional." She emphasized Grant's resolve to no longer be silenced, seeking accountability for McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, as reported by Wrestleview.

 

Vince McMahon took to X and shared a tweet of his own, where he addressed the issue.

 

'Mr. McMahon' trailer

 

