'Penelope' Ending Explained: Netflix drama show's finale cliffhanger sets up Season 2

Created by Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn, Netflix's 'Penelope' stars Megan Stott in titular role

Contains spoilers for 'Penelope'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Penelope's (Megan Stott) daring decision to live her life secluded from contemporary civilization in Netflix's 'Penelope' is nothing short of bold. Despite several roadblocks, the young girl stayed steadfast in her resolve and went on the path of self-discovery. However, after time, the wildness of the woods weighs heavily on her, as skillfully established in the final episode.

As the show nears its conclusion, Penelope finds herself at a crossroads, with two paths, one heading back to her family and the other to the new reality she has created for herself, but will she be able to accomplish what she really desires?

Who is Jen?

A still from 'Penelope' (@netflix)

After wandering for hours in the woods, Penelope finds herself in a hospital bed. It is then Jen is introduced to Penelope who is a social worker. Penelope is of course startled and is seen attempting to grasp the situation. Jen is a pleasant person who understands Penelope's reluctance to contact her relatives and does not compel her. Instead, she assists her with clothes and asks her if she requires anything else.

However, Penelope only wanted to leave the hospital and ask if she had to pay the bill. Jen advises her to not worry much and, before bidding goodbye, asks for her family's contact information, underscoring the fact that in case of Penelope's death, they can contact her. Penelope gives the phone number with the promise that she will only contact her family in an emergency. As Jen prepares to leave, Penelope asks if she may keep her card, to which she responds that they are not permitted to do so and that the next time she will meet another social worker who may not be as pleasant as her and leaves.

What startling discovery does Penelope make?

Eugene offers the protagonist food and shelter in 'Penelope'(@netflix)

Later, Penelope leaves the hospital and wanders in the town until she comes across a phone booth and ponders for a few seconds, making it apparent that she is in no mood to contact her family. In the next scene, Penelope is seen assisting an old man named Eugene in chopping wood. The man also realizes that Penelope is alone and not on speaking terms with her family, so he serves her food and lets her rest on his couch. In addition, Eugene also informs Peneople that she could use his phone to make long-distance calls if she wanted, implying that she could contact her family. After doing the dishes, Penelope stands in front of the phone and dials her mother's number, but it connects to her voicemail, forcing her to disconnect it immediately.

Later, she ends up at the library, where, with 5 minutes till the library closes, she searches the internet for any news about her but finds nothing. She then accesses her social media account, where she gets the shock of her life. In the final moments of the show, Penelope discovers that her parents have died and the screen turns black.

While the conclusion might be seen as an abrupt one, I believe it is a suitable goodbye to Penelope, whom we have seen longing for her family throughout the series, but now that there are no emotional strands holding her back, she is free to discover more about herself.

'Penelope' trailer