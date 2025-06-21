Fans demand that showrunners give this 'Sister Wives' star her dating show after her split with Kody Brown

After this 'Sister Wives' star's post-split confession, fans are saying only one thing: 'Cancel Sister Wives and start...'

After concluding season 19 of 'Sister Wives,' Janelle Brown, the second wife of Kody Brown, shared her feelings on polygamy and remarriage. Janelle and Kody split in season 18, December 2022. However, the 56-year-old polygamist, who has been single since, cleared doubts about her sexuality in a candid interview with Parade. "Everybody has this idea that just because I didn't want to have assembly line kisses with Kody, that I was asexual. I promise I am not asexual."

She also admitted she’s open to dating again and said, "The hormones are hell when you're single, but you just deal with it. I suspect that someday down the road, if there's somebody else, then that will be part of it. I am a very sexual being. I am a very earth mama. I am very earthy; food, wine, sex, all of it." After hearing Janelle's confession, many viewers of the show took to social media to share their thoughts.

On the show’s official Facebook page, one viewer urged TLC to give Janelle her own dating show and wrote, "Cancel Sister Wives and start a dating spin-off with Janelle, TLC." Agreeing with the sentiment, another viewer added, "Janelle, we are cheering you on, girl! May you be with a real man who appreciates how cool you are." While many adore Janelle and cheer her on, others argue it’s time to cancel the show.

On a Reddit thread titled 'Thoughts on the show ending?' A Reddit user posted, "I am ready for it to end because Kody and Robyn are just sitting there in their mansion collecting a check for poor acting. They should have taken acting classes. No money, and eventually they have to do that four-letter word they both hate....you know, work." Another Reddit user couldn't agree more and said, "It's time. It has run its course, and the show is no longer relevant without sister wives. They may as well rename it No Longer Sister Wives instead. Everything they show these days is either contrived or full of lies and contradictions so that what the viewer is seeing isn't even real."

Noting Kody's pledge of opting out of polygamy, a netizen even wrote the show's now lacking drama, "It seems like with it being 2 years behind, it’s pointless. We already know what happens. Sister Wives is over. They’re no longer sister wives. Watching the family dynamics play out was the interesting part of the family’s lifestyle being shown." He added, "It seems that with the death of Garrison, it's almost too invasive to watch that play out. This family’s polygamous lifestyle didn’t work out. We saw it implode, and it ended with divorces, estrangements, and even death. I’d happily watch a show about the Dargers or the Williamses (again), though."