Kobee's on 'Shark Tank': Price and where to buy lip balms created by an astonishing young man

KOBEE'S is a handcrafted personal care company.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: In addition to treating our dry, cracked skin, Kobee's lip balms, lip scrubs, and cuticle butter are also preserving the environment. Black-owned, healthy for the environment and your body.

Could you ask for anything more? Before the brand makes its TV debut with 'Shark Tank' Season 16 on ABC, here is everything you need to know about the product, the company, and most importantly, the owner.

What is KOBEE'S?

Kobee's was founded with the goal of developing a simpler, cleaner, plastic-free alternative because the best plastic is none. We're tired of substandard ingredients and firms telling us one thing while selling us another.

Kobee's wants to eliminate the guessing and provide something that genuinely helps you and your skin. Kobee's products are 100% natural and handcrafted, with only four ingredients: beeswax, sunflower seed oil, mango butter, and coconut oil. And the packaging is completely biodegradable.

Who is the founder of KOBEE'S?

In 2018, Kobe Harris enrolled at Loyola University Chicago to study general finance, and in 2019, he founded his own personal care business. He also finished internships at Morgan Stanley and ARIA Resort & Casino between 2019 and 2020. His business is now entirely focused on producing handcrafted personal care items. He is a results-driven, open-minded person.

Kobe's most recent endeavor in the field of environmental health concerns the startup, Kobee's: an organic lip balm that is safe for the environment.

Just before everyone departed for summer vacation at the end of the freshman year's second semester, Kobe had the idea for Kobee's. At first, it was only a moniker for the chapstick that he and a buddy intended to make. It has since grown to be much more than that. Loyola's reputation for environmental sustainability has stayed with him and has influenced how he attempts to manage Kobee's.

Given the recent rise in awareness of the climate catastrophe, his first goals were to produce high-quality goods and be able to donate a portion of his earnings to the environment.

Initially, he stopped making chapstick in plastic tubes and started using aluminum tins instead. Totally devoid of plastic and more efficiently recyclable and reusable than its plastic equivalent. Additionally, Kobe has begun testing the usage of all cardboard tubes and tins, which, if you have access to them, may be recycled and composted.

In an effort to get beeswax locally for my goods and avoid using environmentally harmful shipping methods of air or sea, he has been attempting to collaborate with local beekeepers.

He is always trying to establish connections with groups that are involved in environmental improvement. In the long run, Kobe intends to launch Kobee's volunteer events locally.

What is the cost and how to buy KOBEE'S?

Good items don't always have to cost a lot of money. The slogan of Kobee's is "one balm at a time." Lip balm tubes start at under $5. Prices of the products range between $5 and $50.

People have been raving about the products on their social media page, with many leaving reviews like, "I swipe it around my eyes and on my cheekbones, and it keeps my eczema from flaring too," and "I just got my first order. Strawberry, mango, and beeswax lip balm. I LOVE THEM!"

Who will steal the deal?

Kobe is preparing for a major moment on 'Shark Tank' when he introduces Kobee's, his line of natural lip balms. The episode is highly anticipated as it will provide Kobe the chance to present his products to the group of investors consisting of Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John. Special guest Kendra Scott is joining the lineup.

This might be a game-changer for Kobe and his business when he approaches the Sharks for assistance and funding.

He's ready to use every tool at their disposal and a range of tactics in an attempt to leave a lasting impression on the 'Shark Tank' panel and ultimately secure a profitable business deal. We think Kendra may feel comfortable about this transaction.

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 3, airs on ABC on Friday, 1 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Yardsale, DOATNUT, KOBEE'S, and Sugardoh. For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.