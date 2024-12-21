Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter Cassidy looked almost unrecognizable in ‘The Baxters’

Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter Cassidy Erin Gifford played the role of Reagan Peters in Prime Video's show 'The Baxters'

Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter Cassidy Erin Gifford is all grown up! For those living under a rock, Cassidy just starred in the Amazon Prime Video's 'The Baxters' alongside her superstar mother Kathie. Prime Video's family drama show 'The Baxters' is based on Karen Kingsbury's 'Redemption' novel series. The show revolves around John and Elizabeth Baxter and their five adult children: Ashley, Erin, Luke, Brooke, and Kari.

In the faith-driven series, Cassidy plays the role of Reagan Peters, the love interest of Luke Baxter (essayed by Josh Plasse). At the end of the season, Cassidy and Luke confess their heartfelt feelings by saying 'I love you' to each other for the first time. The mother-daughter duo has significant roles in the show 'The Baxters.' When we talk about Kathie Lee, she previously made a guest appearance on the show as Lillian Ashford, a close friend of Elizabeth Baxter (played by Roma Downey).

When did Cassidy Erin Gifford make her acting debut?

Throughout her talk show 'Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee', Kathie Lee Gifford has often talked about her children Cassidy Erin Gifford and Cody Gifford whom she welcomed with her late husband Frank Gifford. Cassidy kicked off her acting career by appearing in an episode of the sitcom 'That’s So Raven' in 2005. Her television credits include 'Adventures of Serial Buddies', 'God's Not Dead', 'The Gallows', 'Caged No More', 'Twisted Sisters', 'Time Trap' and 'Ten Murder Island.' Cassidy bagged her first big role with 'The Baxters.'

Cassidy Erin Gifford sweetly raves over her mom Kathie Lee's performance in 'The Baxters'

During a joint interview to promote their new show, Cassidy Erin Gifford sang praises about her mother Kathie Lee's performance in the show 'The Baxters.' All three seasons of the series were released earlier this year on March 24, 2024. "You’re great in it,” Cassidy told her mother Kathie Lee. In her response, the former talk show host added, “I am.” Soon after, she spoke about 'The Baxters' and described it as a “sweet” series and stated it’s “time for a show like this.”

Is Cassidy Erin Gifford married?

'The Baxters' actress Cassidy Erin Gifford is a happily married woman. She has been hitched to her businessman husband Ben Wierda since June 2020. At that point, the pair exchanged their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Michigan. The pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Finn Thomas Wierda, in March 2023.