Y'all Sweet Tea on 'Shark Tank': Here's how you can buy a truly Southern family tradition

Y'all Sweet Tea featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 is founded by Darien Craig and Brandon Echols

All the tea lovers can look forward to the upcoming episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 16, as Darien Craig and Brandon Echols are all ready to introduce their refreshing new product, Y'all Sweet Tea, on the ABC business show.

Let us share with you that Darren and Brandon's sweet tea is unsweetened. The duo managed to make this Southern tea with the help of their family recipe. Their product serves as a special blend of tea that you can easily prepare at home, allowing you to add your desired amount of sweetener.

Darien Craig and Brandon Echols pitch their unsweetened tea Y'all Sweet Tea on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is Y'all Sweet Tea?

Y’all Sweet Tea is crafted from premium tea leaves to provide an exceptional flavor experience. Darren and Brandon's family recipe which has been kept secret for generations, is now being shared with all of you. When it comes to their tea, Darien and Brandon proudly claim, "One Glass 'n You'll Be Back!"

Each large pouch of Y'all Sweet Tea is crafted to brew a full gallon of tea, combining a beloved old recipe with a specially blended black tea approved by the duo's grandparents. This tea is available in a variety of refreshing flavors, including Georgia Peach, Snazzy Razzy, Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy, Juicy Watermelon Whirl, Strawberry Splash Bash, Half Tea and Half Lemonade, and Mango Tango.

Who is the founder of Y'all Sweet Tea?

Darien Craig and Brandon Echols are the founders of Y'all Sweet Tea. During his childhood days, Darien saw his grandfather sipping sweet tea all the time. The concept of selling Sweet Tea popped up in Darren's head when he was in high school.

In 2015, Darien brought his vision to life. With only $300 in his pocket, Darien bought his first jars, tea, and sugar which marked the beginning of his business venture. Later, in 2021, Darien and Brandon launched Y'all Sweet Tea which will be featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16.

Darien Craig and Brandon Echols are the founders of Y'all Sweet Tea featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is the cost and how to buy Y'all Sweet Tea?

Y'all Sweet Tea Caffeinated costs $7.25, while, the Decaffeinated version of the sweet tea is priced at $7.99. The other flavored options, including Y'all Sweet Tea Georgia Peach, Y'all Sweet Tea Snazzy Razzy, Y'all Sweet Tea Strawberry Splash Bash, and Y'all Sweet Tea Mango Tango, are available for $8.99 each. You can purchase these teas from the brand's official website and Amazon.

Where is Y'all Sweet Tea now?

Y'all Sweet Tea has made significant strides over the past few years. Starting in 2015, founders Darien and Brandon sold their tea at various markets and festivals. In 2020, they created their blend of Black Teas to enhance their family recipe, which they believe is the best in the industry. Later, they also revamped their brand and updated their logo, marketing materials, and sales approach.

Darien identified a chance to disrupt the "old and stagnant" tea industry by leveraging social media and influencers. On April 10, 2021, they officially launched Y'all Sweet Tea. Later on, they teamed up with Brenda Gantt, a renowned cooking personality with over 4 million followers on Facebook, and collaborated with other influencers to elevate their brand recognition in the tea market.

Who will seal the deal?

We feel like Rashaun Williams may invest in Y'all Sweet Tea on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 5.

'Shark Tank' panelist Rashaun Williams may invest in Y'all Sweet Tea (@christopherwillard/ABC)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 5, airs on ABC on Friday, 15 November 2024, at 8 pm ET.

For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.