Julia Roberts gave David Letterman one unforgettable farewell gift on 'Late Show': "I love you..."

"I just want to say, David Letterman, I love you," Julia Roberts told David Letterman on 'Late Show'

David Letterman and Julia Roberts never shied away from a little PDA on national television! Over the years, the Oscar-winning actress and the talk show host shared a flirty onscreen relationship. Whenever Roberts made an appearance on Letterman's talk show, the latter always kissed her on the lips before she left, and things were no different in May 2015, when Roberts appeared on an episode of 'Late Show with David Letterman' for the last time. At first, Letterman played a montage that was simply a compilation of his and Roberts' past lip locks on the talk show.

Shortly afterward, Letterman got up for one final kiss with Roberts before his show came to an end. After the lip lock, Roberts told the studio audience, "I just want to say, David Letterman, I love you. I thank you for all of the joy and the laughs and the intelligence you have brought to us for 33 years." After Roberts' sweet message, Letterman told her, "I love you. Thank you." In the same episode, Adam Sandler also stopped by Letterman's talk show and paid tribute to the 77-year-old comedian with a farewell song that shed light on the host's bond with Roberts. "No one gets Julia Roberts' face redder than ... a flirty David Letterman," Sandler sang, according to Today.

Earlier in the episode, the 'Pretty Woman' also candidly spoke about her first appearance on CBS' late-night show 'The Late Show with David Letterman.' As per Hollywood Reporter, Roberts shared, “The first time I was on this show was to promote 'Mystic Pizza,' and as a fan of the show, I did not want to come on because I had seen you absolutely dismember young actresses of my kind of peer group. And I thought, ‘I’m going to go on, and he’s going to know within 10 seconds what my IQ is, and you are going to be like a samurai, just sort of like Benihana me into pieces and I’ll be left for dead and forgotten." In his response, Letterman said, "Well, I'm not going to dispute this."

Shortly afterward, Letterman asked Roberts the reason she continued to come on his talk show. As per E!News, Roberts replied by saying, "You didn't behave that way to me. Thus the 26th appearance." However, Letterman still wanted to learn about Roberts' fear, so the actress jokingly remarked, "Because I think stupid people annoy you," to which he retorted, "Well, that answers my problem of self-loathing.”

After the last episode aired, several fans shared their honest thoughts on Roberts and Letterman's bond in the comments section. One fan quipped, "Julia Roberts always has a thing for David Letterman. This is why late-night legends always get a lot of romance." Another one stated, "I don’t think I can remember two friends who showed their affection for each other more than Julia and Dave." An internet user chimed in, "The chemistry was undeniable." One viewer wrote, "Never get tired of the neverending saga of Julia Roberts and Letterman's awkward flirting game." Another one shared, "Julia Roberts and Letterman, Evangeline Lilly and Craig Ferguson. 2 women who really wanted the late night hosts but were rejected."