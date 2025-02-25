David Letterman made a weird comment about Angelina Jolie’s smell and she never went to his show again

"My marriage didn't work out either because I was too young," Letterman told Jolie, who was going through a divorce at the time.

From going through a highly publicized divorce with Brad Pitt to a traumatic encounter with the now disgraced Harvey Weinstein, Angelina Jolie has experienced both the highs and lows of the entertainment industry. However, the 'Tomb Raider' actress has risen from the ashes like a phoenix. With a career spanning over four decades, Jolie has seen the industry's darkest corners firsthand. Yet, one particularly uncomfortable moment came during her appearance on 'Late Show with David Letterman', where the host’s probing questions ventured uncomfortably into her personal life.

During her first appearance on 'Late Show with David Letterman,' Jolie was just 23 years old but the conversation was filled with awkward moments, as per The Things. Jolie kicked off the chat with a sarcastic response to Letterman's question about cooking: "No, I'm not a good woman, Dave." The tension only grew when Letterman commented on her fragrance, saying, "You smell great, you smell nice; that's a lovely fragrance; I appreciate that," to which Jolie awkwardly replied, "Anything I can do." Just as the conversation seemed to stabilize, Letterman pressed about her marital status, prompting Jolie to pause before admitting, "I'm in the process of getting a divorce."

For context, Jolie at that time was in the process of divorce from her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller. However, things only went downhill as Letterman attempted to offer advice on young marriages, admitting, "My marriage didn't work out either because I was too young." However, Jolie remained mostly silent, only noting that the experience had brought her and Miller "closer together instead." The tension continued when the topic of her tattoos came up, with Jolie shutting down any expectations of a reveal with sarcasm, saying, "I'm not going to climb on your desk and show them off."

Many internet users slammed Letterman in the comments section of the Facebook post. One person said, "Had no questions about her career or her talents. Crazy interview." Another one wrote, "I always loved Letterman...but...he acts this weird way to women when he’s attracted to them. Not cool." One person commented, "David Letterman in my opinion is a very mean man and not funny. It’s sad he had such a long career. Such a leech towards women."

Recently, Jolie made her first talk show appearance in a decade on 'The Tonight Show', and that too without shoes, as per iHeart. When Jimmy Fallon asked, "Did you forget your shoes?" she casually explained, "No, I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not." Jolie also admitted she isn’t a fan of talk shows, confessing, "I get very nervous on talk shows. I get very uncomfortable, and I haven’t done one for, like, a decade. This is so not my thing."