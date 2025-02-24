Maya Rudolph was really hurt after David Letterman ‘embarrassed and humiliated’ her on live TV

Actor Maya Rudolph once shared that she felt "embarrassed and humiliated" during her first appearance on 'The Late Show with David Letterman'. The 'Saturday Night Live' star appeared on the show for the first time in 2009. In a 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, talked about the challenges she faced early in her career with red carpets, interviews, and talk shows. She described the experience by saying, "It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul. That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Recalling her time on Letterman's show, she said, "I did not have a good time." Rudolph explained, "He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, 'I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated.'" Rudolph added, "I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet." She also mentioned how she has improved over time: "I’ve definitely gotten much better. When I’m uncomfortable, I try to be funny," as Per Unilad.

Rudolph was part of the SNL cast from 2000 to 2007. During her time on the show, she became known for her impressions of public figures like US Vice President Kamala Harris and Beyoncé. After leaving the show, she made several guest appearances and returned to host in 2012 and 2021. Although David Letterman is known as a respected interviewer, this is not the first time he has been criticized for how he treats his guests. Fans once called him out after a 2013 interview with Lindsay Lohan resurfaced online. Many criticized him for making harsh comments about her struggle with substance abuse. During the interview, Letterman asked her, "Aren’t you supposed to be in rehab? What are they rehab-ing? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?" He also said, "Do you have addiction problems? Is it alcohol? Do you drink too much?"

Lindsay Lohan attends the Our Little Secret NY Special Screening reception at Papillon on November 18, 2024 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

While the audience laughed at his questions, Lohan tried to respond but pointed out that these topics were not part of the pre-interview. She also said she does not see rehab as a bad thing, calling it an "opportunity to focus on what I love in life," and told Letterman he should not "make a joke of it" because it is "mean," Business Insider reported. One fan shared on X, "David Letterman thought it was funny to joke about Lohan's substance abuse problems in this way? Wow. I've never seen this. It isn't horrifying to watch now. This was always horrifying. And this clown thinking it's fine to put her down this way. She's a human being," while another added "Oh man, like her or not, that's really awful. S**t."