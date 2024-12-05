Will there be 'Landman' Season 2? Co-creator shares major update

Here's an update for 'Landman' fans hoping to get a renewed season 2 for the hit show

Since its debut on Paramount+, 'Landman' has made a big impression. The show dives into the wild and risky world of Texas's oil industry, featuring a star-studded cast with Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore. Fans have been hooked by its intense storyline and powerful performances, and many are now asking the big question, will there be a second season?

While no official confirmation has been made about 'Landman' Season 2, recent comments from the show's creators and cast suggest there may be more to come. Could there be new chapters in this Texas oil saga? Here’s what we know so far.

Co-creator Christian Wallace hints at more stories to tell for 'Landman'

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Co-creator Christian Wallace expressed his enthusiasm for expanding Landman, “As long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them,” he shared, during a recent interview with The Direct leaving fans hopeful about a potential continuation. Wallace emphasized that the first season barely scratched the surface of the narrative's possibilities.

"We really just skinned the surface and that's saying something because we covered a lot of ground," he said, underscoring the depth still waiting to be explored. Wallace’s remarks, combined with the fact that the show hasn’t been marketed as a limited series, suggest that the creative team is open to further seasons. This revelation has fueled fan speculation, making the wait for an official announcement even more intense.

Will Billy Bob Thornton return for 'Landman' Season 2?

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) is a still from 'Landman' (Paramount Networks)

Adding to the speculation, series lead Billy Bob Thornton has voiced his eagerness to reprise his role. The Emmy-winning actor confirmed his readiness for more episodes. “I’m signed up for it,” Thornton revealed, speaking to TheWrap, signaling his commitment to the series. Thornton also praised the creative opportunities provided by streaming platforms, stating, “For actors, writers, and directors, streaming is where character development thrives. It’s like making a 10-hour movie, where you’re not constrained to the runtime of traditional films. It’s a dream scenario.”

As fans await official word from Paramount+, the buzz around 'Landman' Season 2 continues to build. With its compelling premise and enthusiastic creative team, the series might definitely return for further exploration of its oil-soaked drama.