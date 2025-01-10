Billy Bob Thornton’s last-minute cameo in '1883' evolved into a leading role in Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman'

The smart and witty West Texas inspired role has already earned Thornton his seventh Golden Globe nomination.

Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics for his tough yet witty portrayal as Lt. Tommy Norris in Paramount+ landmark drama series 'Landman'. Thorton recently revealed that it was his iconic cameo in '1883' that landed him the main lead in creator Taylor Sheridan's ruthless oil industry universe. "I’m writing a show for you called Landman and it’s about the oil business in Texas. It’s based on this podcast Boomtown," the 'Fargo' actor recalled their conversation while addressing a Q&A at a 'Landman' premiere in Nashville, Tennessee in November 2024.

As per People, the 'Gray Man' actor narrated the first time he was contacted for a collaboration with the 'Yellowstone' writer, “Taylor called me one time and said, ‘I wrote a cameo in this thing I’m doing called 1883 and would you come to Fort Worth for two days to do two scenes? I need a guy who has done this before. Can you come shoot everybody in the saloon and leave?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I can.’" Thorton revealed that he was invited to the show's premiere in Las Vegas where he mingled with the cast members. He further disclosed that he was mind blown after reading the 'Landman' script, "And then, I read it and thought, ‘That’s even more interesting than I thought it was gonna be.'"

Why isn’t everyone talking about Landman on Paramount+? Billy Bob Thornton is giving a masterclass in acting, and the show dives into the gritty, high-stakes world of the oil industry. It's like Succession meets Yellowstone. 🔥



If you haven’t seen it, you’re missing out. And if… pic.twitter.com/Kn1xBeOkDM — Randall Lockner (@RandallLockner) January 5, 2025

The show which is based on West Texas native Christian Wallace's podcast 'Boomtown' divulges into the lives of billionaires who control the thriving oil business. As per Deadline, the titular role has already earned Thornton his seventh Golden Globe nomination. The 'Entourage' actor told the publication that he met up with real-life landmen while researching and preparing for his character. "And I met some landmen who were older and retired. I would just get in conversations with ’em," he said.

“If you know what you’re talking about, you can give ‘em an honest performance.” Golden Globe-nominee and star of P+ Landman, Billy Bob Thornton, sits down with THR in this episode of THR Awards Lounge. More here: https://t.co/9lVUQMEPnz pic.twitter.com/UkXAa54ZR3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 13, 2024

Thornton also acknowledged that he wasn't sure about some of the aspects behind the oil business. He confessed to clarifying his doubts with Wallace while on the sets, "Anytime I didn’t know what some of the oil business jargon meant, I would just go and ask." Labeling his on-screen persona as a 'fixer', Thornton said that his role in the show was like a connecting bridge between the oil tycoon and the working class. "He knows how this works, and now suddenly he’s like the foreman between the guy that owns the oil company and the people who work in the oil fields," he said.

Billy Bob Thornton at The 58th CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Davis)

As fans love his witty one-liners in the show, the 'Devil's Peak' actor himself admitted to having a ball playing Lt. Tommy Norris. "But one of my favorite parts about this is Tommy’s sense of humor amid all this danger and trouble and drama. The guy is just naturally funny when he wants to be. I mean, it’s a dark sense of humor," he added. Co-writer Wallace praised Sheridan for maintaining the original plot for the show. The podcast host went on to disclose that things depicted on the show weren't exactly fictional.

Billy Bob Thornton has definitely got to win some awards for Landman. He’s funny, great delivery, witty, and you buy into his character. Great show. He was great in Fargo and other shows but love him casted on this show. pic.twitter.com/4u9PDKEKQx — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) January 9, 2025

He noted that a lot of the content related to cartels, bikini-clad baristas, drug trafficking, and oil theft exists for real. "It is kind of the Wild West in certain ways out there. And so that part is accurate. The relationship between the cartel and [the fictitious oil business] M-Tex is fictional, but I suppose it’s in the realm of possibility," he said. 'Landman' premiered its first season in November 2024, the rest of the cast includes Demi Moore, Ali Carter, and Jon Hamm.