Jon Hamm explains why his final 'Landman' scenes were so hard to film: "I just can’t..."

There isn't an official release date for 'Landman' Season 2 yet, but it’s likely to come out sometime sooner than we can expect

Jon Hamm has opened up about the challenges of filming his final scenes as Monty Miller in the TV show 'Landman'. Set in West Texas, the show follows Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a landman for an independent oil rig company, as he faces the challenges of being in the volatile oil industry. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, 'Landman' is a legal procedural that has been praised for its strong cast, including Hamm, Thornton, and Demi Moore. Hamm's portrayal of Monty has earned attention for making the character relatable to viewers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm shared his experience filming Monty’s final scenes, which took place in a hospital setting. The season finale left Monty’s fate uncertain, but co-creator Christian Wallace later confirmed that the character died. Hamm talked about the difficulty of shooting those scenes, both technically and emotionally, but also expressed how much he appreciated working with the cast.

He said, "Those kinds of scenes are particularly difficult because you’re on your way out, basically, and that’s not fun. But honestly, being with the caliber of actors that I was with — Demi [Moore] and Billy Bob and everybody involved — it was just truly outstanding. You go, ‘This is a spectacular group of people,’ and I just can’t imagine it being any more exciting or fun. Obviously, the particulars of the job in that case are a little difficult given that you’ve got tubes and a bunch of gunk all up in you, but the rest of it is fun. Who gets to be present at their own death, you know? (Laughs)"

Monty’s death is a major moment in the story. For the unversed, he dies because his body is too weak to survive a heart transplant. Monty’s character played an important role in the show, emphasizing the moral ambiguities of the oil industry and subtly questioning the motivations of those around him. At the same time, he represented the consequences of unchecked ambition. Now that Monty is gone, the show’s second season will need to evolve without him, which could lead to big changes in the storyline. Hamm’s exit from 'Landman' also marks a shift in the production. Filming his final scenes was not easy, as it involved complex medical props and prosthetics. Hamm described these scenes as physically demanding because of all the tubes, makeup, and equipment.

Hamm’s departure also changes the creative direction of the show. Monty’s death opens up opportunities for other characters to take on bigger roles, such as Demi Moore’s character. The absence of Monty may bring new dynamics to the story as the show moves forward. Behind the scenes, the success of 'Landman' can be attributed to its talented cast and creative team. Actors like Hamm, Thornton, and Moore brought their years of experience to the screen, helping to tell a layered and engaging story. While Hamm’s exit is a loss for the show, it also creates room for the storyline to grow and change in new and unexpected ways in season two, as reported by Screenrant.

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller and Demi Moore as Cami Miller in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount Network)

There isn't an official release date for 'Landman' Season 2 yet, but it’s likely to come out sometime in late 2025 or early 2026. Shows like this usually take time to film and finish, especially with all the planning and editing involved. With Jon Hamm leaving the show and the storyline changing, the creators will need extra time to make sure everything fits together smoothly. As production moves forward, more details about the release date should be announced.