Billy Bob Thornton has been rocking the same suit for 20 years for a reason we can all get behind

Hollywood is known for its over-the-top fashion moments, especially at events like the Golden Globes, where stars show off their latest designer outfits. But this year, Billy Bob Thornton reminded everyone that sometimes, sticking to the basics can make the biggest statement. While the 'Landman' star skipped the red carpet at the 2025 ceremony, he still managed to turn heads, not for what was new, but for what was old.

(L-R) Billy Bob Thornton and Connie Angland attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the event, Thornton revealed the story behind his look, stating, “I’ve worn the exact same suit to every event and awards show for probably nearly 20 years, and when I say the same suit, I don’t mean the same kind of suit. It’s the same suit.” It’s not just a simple black suit, it’s a three-button design with a high-button stance, a detail that gives it a vintage vibe straight out of the late ‘90s and early 2000s. And it turns out, that’s because it actually is from that era, as reported by Esquire.

Thornton first bought the suit two decades ago from Beatwear, a store in Liverpool that specializes in Beatles-inspired clothing. Back then, it reportedly cost him just $150, a price tag that’s unheard of in today’s world of high-end celebrity fashion. Yet, this modestly priced suit has become his go-to for nearly every major event. When asked why he keeps wearing it, Thornton’s response was simple: “If it’s not broken, why fix it?” Well, in a world full of consumerism, Thorton is opening a conversation about sustainable fashion. But it looks like he's not alone on this and there's another actor who has promoted sustainable fashion and wore the same outfit for all award shows in 2020.

Well, the actor is none other than Joaquin Phoenix. In January 2020, Phoenix pledged to wear a single Stella McCartney tuxedo throughout the awards season to promote sustainable fashion, aligning with his environmental and animal rights advocacy. At the time, he made a statement about the decision on X, saying he chose to recycle the look to "reduce waste." However, the actor kept his promise, donning the suit when he won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in 'Joker' -- and it appears he continued to do so at the 2021 year's ceremony too. He stepped on stage in a black tuxedo paired with a white button-up and black bow tie—a look that seemed familiar to many, sparking reactions on social media.

joaquin phoenix really wore the same suit from last years #oscars KING !! pic.twitter.com/4BahAHFgAM — lydia (@joaqsoscar) April 26, 2021

These actors' decisions to re-wear their tuxes are proof that small, thoughtful choices can make a big statement. In an industry where excess is often the norm, it’s refreshing to see someone quietly remind us that sustainability matters—even on the red carpet. It’s not about perfection but about taking steps in the right direction, showing that change can be stylish, simple, and meaningful all at once.