Jeremiah Brent tries to save 'Queer Eye' as viewers miss Bobby Berk's authenticity

Jeremiah Brent demonstrated his ability to be sufficiently sentimental

The newest cast member on the adored LGBTQIA+ reality show 'Queer Eye' has viewers swooning. Season 9 debuted on Netflix on December 11 and was anchored by HGTV celebrity Jeremiah Brent after Bobby Berk left.

Many 'Queer Eye' fans seemed to embrace the attractive blonde as a new cast member, suggesting that they clicked right away. But was Bobby missed this season by the original Fab Five and the audience?

Jeremiah Brent brings fresh air to 'Queer Eye'

We genuinely were concerned when we learned that the spouse of interior designer Nate Berkus, was replacing Bobby. Even though Bobby is adorable, this Jeremiah character's floppy hair and sharp features make him resemble a Disney prince.

'Queer Eye' had a dynamic where Bobby was Cinderella and the others got to attend the dance while he put up light fittings and painted walls. We didn't believe his fairytale substitute could handle the task with the same style.

In the first scene of season nine, Jeremiah appears on the top of a casino in Las Vegas after a big packing container was dumped from a helicopter. He joins the Fab Five in dancing around town when they bust that bad boy open to find him.

It seems as though he had been there the entire time after that. Cover your ears, Bobby, because it's obvious that he just gets along better with the gang.

Jeremiah Brent outsourced HomeGoods employees for 'Queer Eye'

For his debut season as a member of the Fab 5, Jeremiah gave it his best. Having HomeGoods personnel in and around Las Vegas on the fast dial was essential to managing those changes.

Jeremiah told House Beautiful editorial director Joanna Saltz, "I’ve been in every single f*cking HomeGoods that exists in that area. I had the store managers on text message, because you get a new drop every Tuesday, sometimes Thursdays, but I'd have to drive to Summerland, which was 30 min away."

Given the limited time for the exhibition, it is not surprising that the designer sought the assistance of store insiders.

“We had to do those homes in 48 hours,” he stated. “It wasn't fake.”

Do we miss Bobby Berk?

We adore Bobby and his designs, but we detest the fact that he was always the one with the most work and never got enough screen time. Jeremiah won our hearts, even if we really wanted to despise season 9. He appears too kind.

We miss Bobby and felt the first portion was a poke at him. It also appears that Karamo Brown has a new look. Antoni Porowski seems weird.

We were moved and inspired by Bobby's ability to overcome prior problems. Perhaps we'll feel differently once we get to know the new guy better. All we know currently is that he likes crystals.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 is streaming in its entirety on Netflix now