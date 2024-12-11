Netflix may have found the perfect fit for 'Queer Eye' following Bobby Berk's departure

'Queer Eye' star Jeremiah Brent has previously appeared in several TLC and HGTV shows

'Queer Eye' Season 9 is on the way! In the upcoming season of the beloved Netflix series, fans will be introduced to Jeremiah Brent, who will join the team as the show's interior designer. For the unversed, Jeremiah has joined the star cast of the program following Bobby Berk's departure.

In the official trailer of the Emmy-winning show, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown addressed the casting change and gave a warm welcome to Jeremiah, the newest addition to the Fab Five. The news of Jeremiah's casting came out in February 2024 and since then, the interior designer has been all over the headlines. However, we believe Jeremiah will seamlessly fit into the Fab Five. Keep reading further to learn why Jeremiah is the perfect replacement for Bobby on 'Queer Eye' Season 9.

'Queer Eye' star Jeremiah Brent joins the Fab Five after Bobby Berk's departure (Netflix)

'Queer Eye' star Jeremiah Brent owns an interior design company

For those who aren't familiar, 40-year-old Jeremiah Brent is a renowned interior designer, reality TV personality, author, and founder of lifestyle brand Atrio. In addition to this, Jeremiah is also the owner of an interior design firm called Jeremiah Brent Design. Founded in 2012, his company has offices in Los Angeles and New York City.

In recent years, Jeremiah has worked his magic, transforming numerous homes and commercial properties. His main goal is to bring his clients' visions to life. Due to his impeccable work, Jeremiah has been featured in the top lists of various magazines including Architectural Digest’s AD100 and Elle Decor’s A-List.

'Queer Eye' star Jeremiah Brent owns an interior design company (Instagram/@jeremiahbrent)

'Queer Eye' star Jeremiah Brent flaunted his design skills in TLC show 'Nate & Jeremiah By Design'

Jeremiah Brent and his husband, Nate Berkus, also starred in the TLC show 'Nate & Jeremiah By Design', where they helped clients renovate their homes. The show aired for three seasons, from 2017 to 2019. Since then, the two have served as the hosts of the HGTV program titled 'The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project' which came out in 2021.

The 'Queer Eye' cast member also co-hosts a podcast 'Ideas Of Order,', available on Spotify. In each episode, Jeremiah invites various guests to explore their unique definitions of what makes a home. In the episodes, he asks the clients what places have shaped their lives in some way or the other.

As of now, Jeremiah has 1 million followers on Instagram, where he frequently shares updates about his upcoming projects. In his free time, he enjoys traveling with his husband, Nate, and their two children, Poppy and Oskar.

'Queer Eye' star Jeremiah Brent and his husband Nate Berkus (Instagram/@jeremiahbrent)

'Queer Eye' Season 9 premieres on December 11 only on Netflix.