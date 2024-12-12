'Queer Eye': Sara Ralda does what it takes to make sure she gets ahead in life

'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero Sara Ralda is a mother of three

Netflix's 'Queer Eye', lives up to its reputation in every way possible, thanks to its heartfelt and compassionate approach to every story. Sara Ralda Landaverry, a mother of three, was one of them in Season 9. Her narrative genuinely reflects that of many immigrants, both positively and negatively.

Sara works as a cleaner at The Mirage. This hero finally receives the space to thrive, after years of sleeping on the floor and sacrificing her own comfort so her children could have a bed.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero Sara Ralda with her daughters (Facebook/@sraldalandaverry)

Sara Ralda is working to get her Bachelor's degree

Sara knew she wanted to work in the hospitality sector when she first arrived in the United States more than 22 years ago. As a result, she worked as a housekeeper for more than 21 years as a Guest Room Attendant (GRA) at The Mirage casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip, from 2003 until its closure on July 17, 2024, for renovations and a rebranding as Hard Rock Las Vegas.

By the time 2024 arrived, Sara had already earned her Associate's degree in hospitality and was working toward her Bachelor's. However, her first and only job had been at The Mirage. At 43 years old, Sara has likely moved on to another cleaning position at a casino hotel, one that is at least as nice as The Mirage, if not better.

She is most likely now enrolled at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where she is pursuing a bachelor's degree to continue progressing in the field she loves while taking care of her loving family.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero Sara Ralda works at The Mirage (Netflix)

Sara Ralda's husband was deported

In an effort to give their growing family the best opportunities, Sara and her husband moved permanently from Guatemala to Las Vegas when she was just 21 years old. At the time, she was expecting their first child, a daughter they named Madeline.

Sara and her husband had established a rather contented existence in Sin City, but when the latter was abruptly deported in the late 2010s, everything fell apart for them. Already facing financial struggles, Sara was left to shoulder all the responsibilities and costs on her own, which often made her feel as though nothing she did would ever be enough.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero Sara Ralda is raising her daughters alone in the USA (Netflix)

Fab Five helped change Sara Ralda's life around

Sara worked long nights as a housekeeper before going to school and completing assignments to advance in her career by earning a degree in hospitality while running her home. Despite their best efforts, her mother-in-law and oldest daughter nominated her, since they both realized it wouldn't be sufficient in the long term.

Fortunately, the Fab Five were able to turn her house into a haven and help her realize that she should be allowed to enjoy all of her accomplishments, no matter how minor, while also taking some time to unwind and spend quality time with her devoted family without worrying about the future.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero Sara Ralda got major transformation from Fab Five (Netflix)

'Queer Eye' Season 9 is streaming in its entirety on Netflix now