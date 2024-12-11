Reigniting the magic: How ‘Queer Eye’ revamped John van der Put’s career

John van der Put, better known as 'Piff the Magic Dragon', has flourished in his career following his transformation on 'Queer Eye' Season 9.

With renewed confidence from the Fab Five, he has continued to dominate the Las Vegas entertainment scene, performing over 500,000 shows at the Flamingo Hotel. His residency, extended through 2024, remains a top attraction, while his national tours and YouTube special, Reptile Dysfunction, have expanded his fanbase.

Additionally, Piff’s 2023 book, Piff the Magic Book, offers a heartfelt glimpse into his journey, earning him critical and commercial acclaim as both a performer and an author.

John van der Put, better known as "Piff the Magic Dragon" from Queer Eye, has been entertaining audiences since the age of 18. Born on June 9, 1980, in South East London, England, John found his passion for magic in his teenage years after watching magician and comedian Jerry Sadowitz on the BBC show Stuff the White Rabbit. Inspired by this, he devoted himself to mastering his craft and, at age 18, was elected a full member of The Magic Circle, becoming one of the youngest to lecture at the then-prestigious organization.

A health scare in the form of acute pancreatitis, however, forced him to reconsider his life's priorities. Realizing his true calling, John left his IT job and joined the Central School of Speech and Drama. This earlier framework further laid the foundation that brought Piff to international fame as "Piff the Magic Dragon."

How did John Van Der Put's pet Mr Piffles die?

Mr. Piffles, the beloved pet and stage partner of John van der Put, died on November 8, 2024, just a few days before his 17th birthday. The Chihuahua, an iconic part of John's "Piff the Magic Dragon" act, died from natural causes due to his old age. Mr. Piffles had been with John since 2009, when he adopted the then-rescue dog during his Edinburgh shows in Scotland.

Dressed as a miniature dragon, Mr. Piffles was more than a mere gimmick; he was integral to Piff's success and provided much-needed charm and humor. His death marked the end of an era for John, who gave a moving farewell on November 13, 2024, ensuring that the loving pup's legacy remains something he holds dear for the rest of his career.

On the personal front, John shares a fulfilling life in Las Vegas with his fiancée, Jade Simone, and their new dog, Mr. Piffles 2, following the passing of his original canine co-star. Jade continues to play an integral role in his act, while John embraces his achievements with newfound pride, transforming his career into a dynamic, multifaceted brand. From his magic shows to his literary success, Piff has turned his once “stagnant” career into an inspiring story of resilience and growth.