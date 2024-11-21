CMA Awards 2024: Jamey Johnson casts aside legal and personal demons to honor George Strait

Jamey Johnson was arrested weeks after discussing his personal battle

The 2024 winner of the Country Music Association's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award honored with a memorable concert Wednesday, on November 20th by artists with similar and strong professional ties to George Strait, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. The lineup featured fellow CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson, Texans Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum collaborating on another two-decade-old favorite, 'Troubadour,' and Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson, co-writer of another two-decade-old favorite, 'Give It Away.'

Unfortunately, Jamey can't sing. You've got Cody Johnson, a Texas native, right there in the crowd, and yet you refuse to let him perform for George. It honestly felt like a clown show. Aside from Miranda, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey, none of these musicians stand out. Jamey’s appearance on stage to honor the King, just days after being jailed, is probably the most badass moment we’ll see this year. He just got out of jail and is there to honor George. THAT'S country. Jamey getting arrested for possessing a federally illegal amount of marijuana and then showing up to play in tribute to George? That’s some real outlaw shit.

Jamey Johnson honored George Strait at 2024 CMA Awards (GettyImages/JasonKempin)

Jamey Johnson arrested for alleged marijuana possession and speeding

Only a few weeks after disclosing his drug problems, Jamey was arrested for suspected possession and speeding. The Tennessee Highway Patrol verified on November 19 that the country music artist was taken into custody in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 17.

Investigations into the event are still ongoing. Jamey was accused of breaking a Tennessee statute that forbids the possession of between half an ounce and ten ounces of marijuana, which is a Class E felony, according to court papers taken from the General Sessions Court of Williamson, Tennessee. If found guilty, the penalty for this crime is one to six years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Additionally, he was accused of speeding, a class C misdemeanor that carries a $200 punishment. Just before 10 PM on Sunday, Williamson County highway patrol officers stopped the "High Cost of Living" singer for speeding.

In the complaint, a state trooper claimed to have found many Ziploc bags of marijuana and pre-rolled joints in the musician's vehicle while Jamey was speeding at 87 mph in a 70 mph zone. The Williamson County Online Court Records system indicates that Jamey's hearing is set for February 6, 2025.

Jamey Johnson was accused of breaking a Tennessee statute that forbids the possession of between half an ounce and ten ounces of marijuana (Instagram/@jameyjohnsonofficial)

Jamey Johnson released a song inspired by his decision to quit drinking

Jamey spoke candidly with Billboard earlier this month about his struggles with addiction and the inspiration behind his current song "Sober," which reflects his decision to give up alcohol. Although he describes himself as "sober for the most part," he admitted at the time that "every now and then, I may still break out a joint if I’m writing or something like that."

Jamey concluded by saying he doesn't "play games with the alcohol." The narrative behind Jamey's song "21 Guns," which he played on May 26 at PBS's National Memorial Day Concert as an homage to slain troops and women.

Jamey Johnson was stopped and arrested for both suspected narcotics possession and speeding (Instagram/@jameyjohnsonofficial)

Jamey Johnson lost his deal with BNA Records

Following the release of his 2006 major-label debut album, The Dollar, country music artist Jamey lost his record deal. Jamey was thrown off the roster of BNA Records, the label that released The Dollar, due to a reorganization.

After splitting from his wife and withdrawing into his own world, Jamey lived at a friend's house and wrote music. He composed songs for various performers, such as 'Ladies Love Country Boys' for Trace Adkins and 'Give It Away,' which peaked at number one on the country chart for George Strait.

Jamey went back to the recording studio in 2007 and put out an album for online sale. Mercury Nashville Records took notice of the record, signed Jamey, and physically released That Lonesome Song in 2008.