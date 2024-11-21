CMAs 2024: George Strait's expression becomes an instant meme as country fans slam 'pop' invasion

CMA 2024 is hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Peyton Manning

The biggest night for country music has arrived as CMA 2024 honors industries’ biggest stars in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 20. Hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Peyton Manning, the award show has Morgan Wallen leading the nominee list this year with an astonishing seven nods.

In the midst of mind-calming performances by renowned country musicians, George Strait and wife Norma Strait made a dazzling appearance. However, considering his previous criticisms regarding current country music, fans are not letting go of the opportunity to take digs at his subtle expression throughout the event, leading to the perception that the singer and singer-songwriter are not enjoying the show.

George Strait's expressions at CMA 2024 becomes an instant meme

George Strait attends CMA 2024 with wife Norma Strait (Getty Images)

Strait who is dubbed as 'The King of Country,' continues to inspire fans with cementing his name as one of the best-selling music artists. However, during CMA 2024, fans couldn't help but notice Strait's disdian for performances, with many fans sharing their thoughts on X.

A fan said, "When you're not quite sure about this current era of "Country Music." Another added, "It’s painful to watch." Another taking a jibe at the performances said, "Not been a very good show so far."

Another added, "Yes! I wonder if that’s a reason you never see anyone like Strait, Alan Jackson, Chesney, McGraw, etc etc at any of these awards shows." A fan commented, "Poor George! I feel his pain." A fan added, "He’s definitely pissed off about the way how much the music is today."

A fan remarked, "He doesnt like it but hes their for a reason i guess. We love George Strait hes everything Country music is supposed to be. He's watching the Destruction of Country Music." Another said, "That's the face you make when it's neither Country nor Western."

George Strait will receive Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Awards 2024

George Strait will be awarded with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Awards 2024 (YouTube/@tennessean)

The legendary country artist Strait is all set to receive the prestigious Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary contribution to the industry.

Introduced in 2012, the prestigious award was first given to Nelson himself, and since then, it has continued to honor iconic artists for their contributions to country music. Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn are some of the award's past recipients.

