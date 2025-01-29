Taylor Sheridan's direction in his 2017 classic shows what ‘Yellowstone’ could’ve been—if he cared

Despite all the criticism, Taylor Sheridan is indeed a talented man who not only knows the ins and outs of Western drama but is also making waves in other genres. Sheridan, who received heavy criticism for the lackluster writing of Yellowstone's final season, made his directorial debut with a crime thriller in 2017. Sheridan, known for his keen attention to detail, received positive reviews for his directorial debut. Many fans appreciated this quality, feeling it was something that was lacking in Yellowstone’s final season.

Although Sheridan ventured into directing space with 'Vile', he credits the crime film 'Wind River' as his official directorial debut. Starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in key roles, 'Wind River' premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. With an IMDb rating of 7.7/10, the movie is infused with intense moments that rival a horror film, and its attention to detail is indeed on the next level. A Reddit thread also raved about the attention to detail, saying, "In Wind River (2017), Elizabeth Olsen takes the time to move an arm's distance away from the wall before aiming around the corner. This is a CQB tactic that presents less of your body to threats, widens your field of view, and ensures neither you nor your gun extends beyond your cover."

A fan shared their two cents saying, "I know this isn’t a horror film but this scene and this line specifically gave me some crazy chills." Another added, "Yeah, I said it in another comment, but the filmography and soundtrack, combined with the remote setting and candid desperation in the characters, really gave it another level of suspense." A fan opines, "Taylor Sheridan usually nails the tactical details in his films. He’s like the new Michael Mann."

While Sheridan's attention to detail is indeed impeccable, ardent 'Yellowstone' fans could not hold themselves but to feel the final season lacked the signature Western genre style. The downfall of the show, of course, can be credited to Kevin Costner's departure, which leads to protagonist John Dutton's death. Furthermore, the storyline of John's'suicide' was a massive letdown, falling short of his hero status, as per Fandom Wire.

Another big plothole was in the 'Yellowstone' finale, where the cops' did not even bother to check Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) doorbell camera. Now if authorities had checked the camera, it would have revealed Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Lloyd (Forrie J Smith) moving Jamie's body in broad daylight. A fan opined about it under a separate Reddit thread, saying, "I agreeee, but I think Sheridan assumed the audience would forget that camera was there. Or he forgot himself because he’s not the most detail-oriented writer. Another fan said, "He’s not a detail-oriented writer at all." Meanwhile, a fan said, "Probably fell in the hole because he has no clue about these things. He hires everything out and has bodyguards so he doesn’t know what a Ring doorbell is."

In addition, Rip was also seen unaware of the reason behind the major fallout between Beth and Jamie. Fans were especially eager for the shocking revelation that Jamie was the one who was responsible for Beth's inability to have kids following her sterilization after an abortion. While Beth killing Jamie in the final episode did give a sense of closure, it fell short of one of the biggest plot details that was left unresolved, raising questions about why Beth didn't confide in Rip.