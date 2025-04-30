Simon Cowell couldn't stop gushing over a 12-year-old's dressing sense on 'AGT': 'You look super...'

Getting a compliment from Simon Cowell is a big deal for any 'AGT' contestant! During a June 2023 episode of 'America's Got Talent,' a 12-year-old British boy named Alfie Andrew wowed the esteemed judges with his beautiful rendition of 'Hold My Hand' by Lady Gaga. For his audition on the NBC talent competition, Andrew was dressed up in a standard tween uniform of jeans and a T-shirt. As soon as Andrew arrived on the stage, he managed to win over the heart of the judge, Simon Cowell, with his outfit. At that point, Andrew rocked a classic black T-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. Just a few moments after Andrew stepped on the stage, Cowell told him, "Can I say something? The way you dress, you are so cool."

As per NBC, Cowell further gushed over Andrew's dressing sense by saying, "Honestly, it just works. You look super, super cool.” Shortly afterward, an amused Andrew responded to Cowell, "Thank you." While introducing himself to the judges, Andrew quipped, “My name is Alfie Andrew. I’m 12 years old, and I’m from Manchester, England." Then, judge Heidi Klum asked Andrew, "Are you a comedian?" to which the latter replied, No, I am a singer." Soon after, Klum inquired of Andrew, "How does it feel to be all by yourself on that stage at 12 years old?" I would be terrified, to be honest with you. In his response, Andrew shared, "I mean, I am definitely nervous." Right after, Klum chimed in, "So, tell us a little bit about yourself. Do you come from a family of musicians?" To which Andrew retorted, "No, like, my dad works for, like, cars, and my mom does, like, nails and stuff."

Klum further asked Andrew, "And your parents came with you?" To which Andrew responded, "I'm with my aunt." Then, Cowell entered the chat and said, "Are they waiting for the phone call?" Meanwhile, Andrew replied, "Yeah." Following that, Klum told Andrew, "Good luck to you." Andrew stunned the judges with his powerful vocals, and Klum exclaimed, "Wow, Alfie, I mean, you can really sing. You just nailed it.”

While gushing over Andrew, Judge Howie Mandel said, "You hit every note. I think the only thing standing between you and an amazing singing career is puberty." On the other hand, Sofia Vergara couldn't stop herself from raving over Andrew's performance, and the 'Modern Family' actress went on to say, “I want to buy your record already, right now. I think you’re going to be a rock star!” Meanwhile, Cowell praised Andrew for his “very distinct” voice.

According to Wales Online, Cowell asked Andrew, "Is this your first time in America?" to which he replied, "Yeah." Shedding light on Andrew's big move, Cowell said, “I think you made the right decision to come here. The people are going to remember you, and they’re going to root for you, and you’re so cool, I just can’t get over that.” At the end of the day, Andrew received four yeses from the judging panel, and he advanced to the next round of the show.