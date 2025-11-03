'Kpop Demon Hunters' star 'waiting for a call' from Netflix for potential sequel

The 'Do It Right' star revealed she was keen on Netflix giving a green light for a sequel

Korean-American pop star Rei Ami is waiting for a call from Netflix. With 'KPop Demon Hunters' now billed as a cult classic, the 'Do It Right' star revealed she was keen on a potential sequel. Earlier, she made headlines for arriving as her character Zoey from the hit movie at Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween bash.

Speaking to E! News on Friday, “I’m waiting for the call, just like you! You’re gonna find out when I do, so we’ll chat then,” Ami told the outlet. When talking about the costume, 'Oh my god, it’s everywhere, I can’t get a break from it. And I’m not complaining, please! I want to see more."

'Kpop Demon Hunters' follows a K-pop girl group hunting down mythical monsters, and upon release, it became the most-streamed Netflix film, generating well over 200 million views. The movie's soundtrack further added to its success, and Ami was elated when discussing the music tailored for the flick.

"This is a cultural phenomenon,” she said. “I’m so honored, in awe, and just truly humbled by the power of music and good art and how it can really, truly—it sounds so cliché—change the world. That’s exactly what this film and this soundtrack did, and it brought so much hope and light into such a dim, grim world, and I feel really privileged to be a part of it."

The film has a healthy 95% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a whopping 99% fan rating. The logline reads, "When they aren't selling out stadiums, K-pop superstars Rumi, Mir, and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise."

'Demon Hunters' creator Maggie Kang had a tease when addressing the possibility of a sequel. "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn't work for me." She further added, "There's definitely more we can do with these characters in this world,” she said. 'And whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see."

'Kpop Demon Hunters' is streaming on Netflix.