‘The Buccaneers’ gets promising renewal update after impressive sophomore season

The news of a greenlit third season comes after Season 2's end in August this year.

'The Buccaneers' will return for a third season on Apple TV+. The streamer ordered a third season of the period drama following the success of its sophomore season. The series is based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel about a group of American women who head to London for a new life of love and adventure. The news of a greenlit third season comes after Season 2's end in August this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series's showrunner, Katherine Jakeaways, expressed her excitement about a third season. "We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns, and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next," Jakeaways said in a statement. "Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do."

Season 2's cast saw Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Kristine Frøseth, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton, Imogen Waterhouse, Grace Ambrose, Amelia Bullmore, Maria Almeida, Leighton Meester, Christina Hendricks, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Fenella Woolgar, Barney Fishwick, Josh Dylan, Jacob Ifan, and Greg Wise.

The official synopsis of 'The Buccaneers' Season 3 reads, "In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Season two saw these American whirlwinds battling love, heartbreak, motherhood, jealousy and the full force of the English legal system. In season three, the Buccaneers are fighting back. And they’re doing it together."

"When they arrived in England, they were all navigating their first loves. Now, they’re looking for the loves of their lives. And with a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship."

On the storyline front, all eyes will be on Frøseth 's Annabel St. George after last season's finale. The actress shared her thoughts on her character's future after the season ended. "I am just as curious as you are," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm hoping she just keeps running. She meets a group of women, and they all raise the baby together somewhere, and she leaves all the drama behind."

At the time of writing, there is no official release date mentioned by the streamer. However, the show has seen relatively quicker schedules with Season 1 ending in December 2023 and Season 2 premiering in June 2025. Should the production still go on floors in 2026, the new season could arrive later that year or early 2027.