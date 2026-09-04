EXCLUSIVE | Jack Griffo teases another ‘Thundermans’ chapter after ‘Clash of the Thundermans’

In an exclusive sit-down, Jack Griffo shares why returning as Max feels different this time and hints at what’s ahead

Jack Griffo isn't quite ready to say goodbye to Max Thunderman just yet.

The actor, who has played the cheeky superhero since the original Nickelodeon series premiered in 2013, opened up to MTN about stepping back into the role for ‘Clash of the Thundermans’ and teased that the latest chapter could be far from the last.

For Griffo, returning to the ‘Thundermans’ universe has felt less like revisiting an old role and more like coming home.

“I mean, it just feels like a homecoming, man,” Griffo said. Looking back on the years he spent making the original series, he described it as an important part of his life, particularly as a teen.

“We didn't go to regular school, we didn't go to college, and so we didn't have these sort of formative experiences,” he explained. “And so, this was that for me, from age 16 to age 20. Like that's what I was doing and learning and growing with these people.”

That connection made it feel natural to return to Max when the franchise came back with ‘The Thundermans Return’. Since then, the family has gone on to get a new season and now another movie with ‘Clash of the Thundermans’.

Jack Griffo attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Remarkably Bright Creatures" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Olivia Wong | FilmMagic)

And Griffo believes the franchise has managed to move forward without losing what made the original special. “This new chapter has felt modern and new and exciting,” he said. “It's felt like we're holding the bar high when we compare it to the original show. And we're learning along the way.”

Then came the tease.

“I think we're fully, you know, as you've seen if you've watched the movie, like we're fully teed up for, you know, another chapter,” Griffo said, stopping short of confirming what the next movie could be.

Jack Griffo as Max Thunderman in ‘Clash of the Thundermans’ (Image Source: YouTube | @nickelodeon)

There's no official announcement of another ‘Thundermans’ movie or season, but the fan-favorite actor isn't closing the door on another return as Max. And for fans who grew up watching the superhero family, that could mean there's still more to look forward to.