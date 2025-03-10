Christina Aguilera does a perfect impression of Cher’s voice — and we totally get Jimmy Fallon's reaction

Christina Aguilera channeled her inner Cher on 'The Tonight Show' and we're mind-blown

Christina Aguilera rose to fame in the 1990s and remains a powerful presence in the music industry. While her career has had its ups and downs, she has always managed to make a comeback. Some of her achievements may have faded from public memory, but one thing that stands out is her distinctive voice and ability to mimic other artists effortlessly. Aguilera can imitate a wide range of singers, even those with voices very different from her own, like Cher. During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2015, Aguilera participated in the "Wheel of Musical Impressions" game with host Jimmy Fallon. Each of them had to impersonate different artists while performing random songs. Aguilera’s first challenge was to sing the 'Folgers Coffee' jingle in Cher’s voice. She initially seemed surprised by the choice, prompting Fallon to hum the tune to help her recall the melody.

"Okay, I remember. Let me get my Cher on," Aguilera said before flawlessly imitating Cher's voice and mannerisms. She even mimicked Cher’s signature way of holding the microphone while singing, closing her eyes as she performed. Once she finished, she appeared amazed at how accurate her impression was. Both she and Fallon burst into laughter, and he enthusiastically pounded his desk. "You're so good," Fallon exclaimed before attempting his own impression. Aguilera also impersonated Britney Spears, with whom she has had a complex relationship, as well as Shakira. Her performances were so precise that the audience felt as if both singers were present in the studio.

Fans were particularly impressed by how perfectly she captured Cher’s voice, with many commenting that while Aguilera can sing like other artists, no one else can sing like her. Viewers praised her exceptional vocal range, as well as her humor and down-to-earth personality. Aguilera’s talent comes naturally, but her musical influences growing up may have helped her master different vocal styles. According to IMDb, she has openly shared the artists who inspired her.

In 2010, Aguilera starred alongside Cher in the film 'Burlesque', marking their first collaboration. At the time, Cher had not acted in seven years, and 'Burlesque' was her first musical film. Given their strong personalities, some expected tension behind the scenes, but Aguilera was thrilled to work with Cher, whom she had long admired. "She’s truly an incredible woman and a force of nature," Aguilera said about Cher. "I respect her talent, her no-b******t, genuine way of saying it as she sees it, making up her own rules, and helping to pave the way for so many other women in generations to come.

Christina Aguilera attends the 2025 Joy Awards at The Venue on January 18, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cedric Ribeiro)

Since 'Burlesque' was Aguilera’s first acting role and Cher’s first musical film, they formed a bond during production. When the movie was released, Aguilera spoke warmly about their relationship.

"I'm close friends with Cher," she stated at the time, as per The Things. Years later, her feelings remained unchanged. On the film’s 10th anniversary, she shared her appreciation on Instagram, writing, "I hold this beloved film of mine so close to my heart. Sending hugs and kisses to you, @cher! xoxo." Since Aguilera and Cher are still on good terms, fans may get to see them collaborate again in the future.