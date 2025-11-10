‘SNL’ just reimagined ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with a twist and you’ll never guess who joined the cast

‘SNL’s’ latest parody turns Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ into a chaotic YouTube story, where true love meets viral stunts, cash prizes, and chaos.

NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ once again proved that no corner of pop culture is safe from its satire, not even Disney’s most beloved love story. In its latest episode, the long-running sketch comedy series gave ‘Beauty and the Beast’ a 21st-century twist, turning the romantic fairytale into a hilarious parody starring YouTube megastar MrBeast. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who stepped into the role of Belle, the skit reimagines the Beast not as a cursed prince but as a viral content creator obsessed with challenges, sponsorships, and subscriber milestones.

Played by ‘SNL’ cast member Ben Marshall, this version of the Beast is every bit the over-enthusiastic YouTuber, except with fur and a mansion full of enchanted servants competing for cash prizes. His idea of romance? Locking Belle’s father in a dungeon for 30 days “to win $300,000,” as per ScreenRant. It’s a pitch-perfect send-up of MrBeast’s signature challenge videos, which often place participants in bizarre tests for massive payouts. From there, the parody dives headfirst into absurdity. The enchanted household staff, reimagined as contestants in their own challenges, lament their bizarre fate.

Kenan Thompson’s Cogsworth complains that he agreed to live as a clock for an entire year for $2,500, while Bowen Yang’s Lumière tries to stay upbeat as he sings a chaotic remix of ‘Be Our Guest,’ now featuring YouTube buzzwords and sponsorship plugs. The sketch also pokes fun at MrBeast’s hyper-produced style, complete with fast cuts, overexposed lighting, and text overlays. Throughout, the audience is treated to winking jabs at influencer culture, including an outlandish title card that reads, “From the executive producers that thought, 'Nobody sees movies anymore, so eff it, Hail Mary?' and the director of Kai Cenat's Kai-sablanca.”

It was followed by another that snarks, “I don't get it. – Every person ovr 25.” As the story reaches its climax, Belle confesses her love for the Beast, or at least, for his billions of views and generous prize money. But instead of a romantic dance, she’s met with one final “ultimate challenge.” To prove her devotion, the Beast dares her to live inside a car for 30 days with two sumo wrestlers. With a weary sigh and a glance at his wealth, Belle accepts. The parody works on multiple levels: as a loving roast of Disney nostalgia, a critique of influencer excess, and a sly observation of generational taste.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has built an empire of viral challenges, extravagant giveaways, and philanthropic stunts since first going viral in 2017 for counting to 100,000 on camera. Today, he boasts 450 million subscribers on YouTube, as reported by VidIQ. Moreover, he commands an audience largely made up of young, male viewers under 25. As of now, MrBeast himself hasn’t commented on the spoof. However, given his track record for self-awareness and meta humor, it wouldn’t be surprising if he turns the joke into a challenge of his own.