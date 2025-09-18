Jack Black and Paul Rudd revive ‘Anaconda’ but with a hilarious twist none of us saw coming

Get ready for a wild ride this holiday season as Sony Pictures revives the 1997 cult classic ‘Anaconda,’ but with a comedic twist. The new trailer teases a laugh-out-loud adventure starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, who find themselves in over their heads while hunting the infamous giant snake. Directed by Tom Gormican, known for ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ the reboot is set to slither into theaters on December 25, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Alongside Black and Rudd, the cast includes Selton Mello, Daniela Melchior, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, and Ione Skye.

The Columbia Pictures release promises a mix of comedy, chaos, and of course a very large, very angry anaconda. The trailer introduces audiences to a group of friends obsessed with the original ’90s movie. Eager to recreate the thrill of the classic snake-horror tale, they attempt to shoot their own version, only to discover that capturing a giant snake isn’t quite as easy as it looks. “This is ‘Anaconda,’ and we no longer have a snake for our snake movie,” Black quips in the trailer. “We have to go out in the jungle and find another one.” What follows is a series of mishaps, jungle chaos, surprise scares, and the kind of hilariously questionable decisions fans have come to expect from Black and Rudd.

The two confront their wild hunt with frantic energy, screams, and a healthy dose of comedic panic. According to Variety, Gormican co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten, and production is handled by Brad Fuller and Andrew Form for Fully Formed. The reboot was first teased late last year, with Black and Rudd appearing in a playful video announcing the project. “There’s gonna be a big f***ing snake, and it’s gonna rip,” Black declared in the clip, hinting at the absurdity and over-the-top thrills audiences can expect. The stars also took part in a promotional segment at CinemaCon earlier this year, building anticipation for the upcoming holiday release.