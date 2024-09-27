'The Last of Us' Season 2 trailer asks the one haunting question that will leave you on edge

'The Last Of Us' Season 2 will take place 5 months after the events of 'The Last Of Us' Season 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: September 26 marks the infamous day in the 'The Last Of Us' universe when the cordyceps virus ravaged the world. To commemorate this significant date, HBO has officially released the highly anticipated 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 trailer.

The hit post-apocalyptic series, adapted from Naughty Dog's beloved video game, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Newcomer Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast as Abby. The trailer offers fleeting glimpses of heartwarming moments, intense violence, and thrilling action.

What is 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 about?

A still from 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 trailer (YouTube/@max)

'The Last Of Us' Season 2 trailer opens with Catherine O'Hara's therapist character probing Pedro Pascal's Joel asking, "Say the thing you're afraid to say... What did you do?" This haunting question foreshadows the horror to come. Despite Joel and Ellie's apparent stability—highlighted by Ellie's meeting with Isabela Merced's charming Dina—the trailer unleashes a flurry of sinister images.

Fans of the game will recognize the faithfulness to its source material. Creator Neil Druckmann hinted at exciting developments, saying, "There's stuff in this season that I'm really excited about... one scene in particular will make fans of the game ecstatic," in an interview with Variety.

The trailer teases Dever's Abby, an army of infected, and Ellie's desperation. With emotional turmoil looming, buckle in for a thrilling ride. The trailer hints at a deep dive into character backstories, expanding on the game's narrative. Get ready for 'The Last Of Us' Season 2.

Who stars in 'The Last Of Us' Season 2?

A still from 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 trailer (YouTube/@max)

'The Last Of Us' Season 2 promises to be an epic adventure, building on the highly acclaimed reception of the previous season from both fans and critics. Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie, exploring her problematic relationship with Joel and a budding romance with Dina (Isabela Merced). Co-creator Craig Mazin praised Ramsey, saying recasting would only happen if she chose to leave.

New additions include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson, Ariela Barer as Mel, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara in a mysterious role. Creator Neil Druckmann welcomed Dever on Twitter, while Laura Bailey, Abby's game actor, offered support. With faithfulness to the game and creative liberties, 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 is highly anticipated. Prepare for emotional depth, intense action, and compelling character development for all the characters in the show.

How to stream 'The Last Of Us' Season 2?

A still from 'The Last Of Us' Season 2 trailer (YouTube/@max)

'The Last Of Us' Season 2 has not got an official release date as of now but the show will air in 2025 and you can stream it on HBO Max.

If you don't have access, a basic Max subscription with ads costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. For an ad-free experience, the subscription is $15.00 per month or $149.99 for a year.

The Ultimate plan costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 for a 12-month subscription.

'The Last Of Us' Season 2 trailer