Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 happening? Everything we know about Jason Sudeikis's fan favourite show

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 ended in May 2023, but with a few open storylines

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: For all you 'Ted Lasso' superfans out there, we've great news for you! The wait is finally over, and the beloved football comedy is preparing to kick off Season 4 on Apple TV+. We can't get enough of the quirky characters, and thankfully, three fan favorites are officially coming back! Now, let's keep our fingers crossed that the rest of the gang will join them soon! With any luck, the whole team will be back together, bringing us more laughs, tears, and football magic in 2025.

'Ted Lasso' features an impressive cast including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Juno Temple, who bring their unique charm and flavor to the show. The series has captured many viewers' hearts, earning many awards and nominations, including prestigious Emmys and Golden Globes.

Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 in the works?

The million-dollar question has always been will Jason Sudeikis continue to lead the 'Ted Lasso' charge? Initially, he envisioned a three-season journey, but the show's phenomenal success has left fans begging for more. Thankfully, Warner Bros. is moving forward, hinting that Sudeikis might have found his creative spark again, much to the delight of the show's devoted fanbase. Since bursting onto the scene in 2020, 'Ted Lasso' has evolved into a cultural sensation, captivating audiences with its perfect blend of humor, heart, and optimism.

The awards the show has won speak on nothing but its success, including 13 prestigious Emmy Awards, cementing its status as a fan favorite. While 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 wrapped up nicely in May 2023, some storylines remain intriguingly open-ended, leaving fans craving for the next chapter in the lives of Ted and the AFC Richmond crew.

As the fate of 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 hangs in the balance, Warner Bros. Television has taken a significant step forward by securing contracts with three original cast members - Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), as reported by Deadline. This move indicates the studio's commitment to moving forward, but it's clear that there are still several obstacles to overcome before a new season can be confirmed.

One major hurdle is Jason Sudeikis' involvement. He's always been open about his uncertainty regarding his return, feeling that his character's storyline was wrapped up nicely in 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale. Meanwhile, other cast members have already lined up new projects, making their return quite skeptical. Despite this, the studio's decision to sign Waddingham, Goldstein, and Swift could hint at a spinoff sequel rather than a direct continuation. If Sudeikis doesn't return, the creative team might steer in a new direction, keeping Ted's emotional sendoff intact.

What is 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 about?

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 is a wild ride, full of twists and turns that will keep you wondering what's going to happen next. Ted, the lovable but slightly quirky coach, is facing his toughest challenge in Season 3. His team, AFC Richmond, is struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League, and Ted's unorthodox coaching methods are being put to the test. But it's not just the football that's a problem - Ted's personal life is also a huge mess. His relationship with Michelle is on shaky ground, and he's finding it hard to balance his coaching responsibilities with his own emotional well-being. He's like a ship without a rudder, drifting aimlessly and struggling to find his footing.

Meanwhile, Rebecca and Keeley are trying to make a go of their new business venture, but it's not all smooth sailing. They're like two strong-willed women trying to navigate a stormy sea, occasionally crashing into each other but ultimately working together to stay afloat. And then there's Roy, the gruff but lovable coach who's struggling to find his place in the world. He's like a bear with a sore head, growling and snarling at anyone who gets in his way, but deep down he's just trying to find his purpose.

Throughout the season, the characters are forced to confront their own demons, to face their fears and doubts head-on. It's a journey of self-discovery, growth, and transformation, and it's not always easy. But ultimately, it's a journey that will make them stronger, wiser, and more compassionate.

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 trailer