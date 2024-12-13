‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ gets exciting update

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ still doesn't have a confirmed release date, but we shouldn't be too worried

'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse', the highly anticipated final installment of Miles Morales’ trilogy, remains in development, leaving fans eager for updates. Following the cliffhanger ending of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', new details have emerged from Jharrel Jerome, who voiced the alternate Prowler, Miles G Morales.

Jharrel Jerome accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limit (Getty Images)

In a new interview for his film 'Unstoppable' on Prime Video, Jerome confirmed he hasn’t yet recorded his lines for the film. He admitted, “I haven’t, but I also can’t say so much more because that’s such a tight-knit ship. I’m as much in the dark as you, but I’m excited to get back into it and see what they’re thinking, especially involving my character. That was such a badass twist to the last one.”

Why is 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' delayed?

Miles Morales as Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse' (Instagram/@spiderversemovie)

Originally slated for a March 2024 release, 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' was removed from Sony’s release calendar amid the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While reports in late 2024 speculated a possible delay until 2027, producer Christopher Miller dismissed such claims, reassuring fans that the project is progressing smoothly, with “reels coming along nicely.”

The delay highlights just how much effort goes into creating the 'Spider-Verse' movies. Their unique animation style isn’t just breathtaking, it’s incredibly detailed and takes a lot of time to perfect. For example, it took five years to make 'Across the Spider-Verse' after 'Into the Spider-Verse'. This shows the creators are focused on keeping the quality high, ensuring every scene looks as amazing as fans expect.

What's next for Miles Morales?

A still from 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Sony Pictures)

Jerome’s comments hint at significant developments in Miles’s story. The film’s title, 'Beyond the Spider-Verse', has sparked speculation about a blend of animation and live-action elements, pushing the creative boundaries of the franchise.

Fans can expect updates in 2025 as production progresses, with the final installment poised to deliver a fitting conclusion to one of Marvel’s most innovative animated series. Until then, the wait continues, but the anticipation only underscores the franchise’s cultural impact and storytelling ambition.

Stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!