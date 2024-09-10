'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' caught in a web of problems, and what this means for the release

'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' was initially slated to have a 2026 release but it could be pushed further and here's why

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Sony's animated Spider-Verse series has been a rare bright spot in their solo efforts, with the first two films, 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' and 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse', receiving widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.

However, the third installment, 'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse', seems to be facing significant challenges that threaten to derail its production. It was expected to be released soon, but now it's been delayed.

'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' production on hold amid creative differences

The film's production is being scrapped due to creative differences between producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord and Sony, as reported by The Insider. This is not the first time Lord and Miller have faced similar issues, having left the production of Lucasfilm's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' mid-production due to creative disagreements. The duo's improvisational working style has also caused time-consuming revisions to the film's animation workflow, leading to delays. The production team is reportedly being let go, as this will give them more time to work on the film and potentially course-correct.

When can we expect 'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' to release

'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' might be delayed until 2027, making way for another live-action Spider-Man film in 2026, possibly directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. This delay gives the team time to improve on the film but also increases pressure to end the trilogy well and on a high note, just like the previous two films. Additionally, the end of Lord and Miller's partnership with Sony after the Spider-Man: Noir project raises questions about the franchise's future and the duo's involvement.