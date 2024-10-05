Is 'Scariest House In America' staged? HGTV's new show is simply too terrifying to be true

Retta's new show, 'Scariest House in America,' is a spin-off of 'Ugliest House in America'

DAYTON, OHIO: HGTV's new spooky horror show, 'Scariest House In America', just dropped, inviting viewers into a world of chilling tales and eerie explorations. In the spine-chilling spin-off of 'Ugliest House in America', talented comedian and actress Retta explores some of the most haunted houses across the United States. Currently, many horror enthusiasts are wondering whether HGTV's latest four-episode series, which showcases terrifying homes in the Spooky South, Nightmare Northeast, and Mysterious Midwest, is staged or truly authentic.

Over the years, we have seen many reality shows, many of which have a scripted nature, such as 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.' However, when it comes to HGTV shows, it seems like they may not be fully scripted. In today's landscape, it’s nearly impossible to create a show without some level of staging; producers need locations that are visually captivating to capture the attention of viewers. Without a touch of staging, reality shows can result in chaos. Some shows are made with the main purpose of entertaining the audience but 'Scariest House in America' seems different. Retta's terrifying reactions while exploring the haunted homes come across as genuinely authentic to us.

Comedian and actress Retta explores some of the most haunted houses across the United States in 'Scariest House In America' (@hgtv)

'Scariest House In America' Episode 1 featured three scary houses

In the first episode of 'Scariest House In America' titled 'The Scariest in the Spooky South', viewers got the chance to witness three mysterious houses. One of the featured houses was a residence that once served as a hideout for gangsters and has a tumultuous history filled with ghostly encounters.

In addition, the latest HGTV show also shed some light on two other more eerie properties including a historic home believed to be inhabited by ghosts and witches, as well as a creepy dollhouse filled with strange critters.

'Scariest House In America' features nine haunted houses (Instagram/@bizarrezillow)

When does 'Scariest House In America' Episode 2 air?

The second episode of Retta's horror show 'Scariest House In America' is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on HGTV. In the upcoming episode named 'The Midwest Gets Mysterious', Retta will be exploring three new haunted houses.

For those wondering, the next episode will feature three properties: a spooky place filled with macabre decorations, a home with a frightful basement and ghostly spirits, and a Dayton church located among tombstones. This particular show is surely a treat for all the horror fanatics out there.

HGTV's show 'Scariest House in America' features a Dayton home (Instagram/@bizarrezillow)

'Scariest House In America' is available to stream only on HGTV.