What does the ‘Scariest House In America’ win? Owner of damned property set for massive windfall

DAYTON, OHIO: HGTV is gearing up to launch 'Scariest House In America' just in time for Halloween. Following the success of its hit series 'Ugliest Home In America,' comedian Marietta Sangai Sirleaf, better known as Retta, will host this four-episode spin-off. Throughout the spooky explorations, Retta will review the houses and share her unfiltered opinions as she visits homes in various US regions, including the Spooky South, Nightmare Northeast, and Mysterious Midwest.

Retta will explore at least nine haunted houses, each with spine-tingling pasts and histories. Interestingly, Retta isn’t a fan of scary locations yet she will be venturing into places like "a former jail inhabited by bats, an alleged mobster hideout, and a crumbling home that gives off witchy vibes." The homes featured on the show will have a chance to win a $150,000 renovation, bringing them back from the dead, thanks to designer Alison Victoria in a one-hour season finale episode.

Comedian Retta first declined the opportunity to host 'Scariest House In America' (Instagram/@unforettable)

What does it take to win 'Scariest House In America'?

Retta will tour spooky homes in 'Scariest House In America' that the owners claim are riddled with haunted sightings and paranormal activities. In this much-anticipated season, Retta will explore various properties, from a former mobster hideout to a haunted dollhouse, while offering honest opinions about each one, similar to her commentary in 'Ugliest Home In America.'

The featured houses will compete against other haunted homes for a jaw-dropping renovation. To win the revival, a house must be deemed the "scariest" of them all. The winning property will receive its renovation in the finale episode, courtesy of the talented interior designer, Alison.

Alison Victoria will renovate the 'scariest' house of them all (Instagram/@thealisonvictoria)

Which other houses will be featured on 'Scariest House In America'?

While HGTV has not officially announced any houses for 'Scariest House In America', they have provided some intriguing hints. In the episode titled 'Mysterious Midwest,' a home in the Dayton area will be featured, according to Dayton Daily News. This private residence is a former Harrison Township church near a cemetery. The currecnt owners are two friends Jess and Brandon, who bought the property 6 years ago. It was built in 1885 and has sat vacant for many years. Retta remarks that the building has “kill room after kill room” while also calling it the “Highway House the Lord Left.”

Another house expected to appear on the show is a 169-year-old home in Brumley, Missouri, known as the Haunted Castle House, as per News Leader. Owned by Judy and Steve Skinner, this 2,000-square-foot home was built in 1855 and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a backyard graveyard. The Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, is likely to feature in the same episode.

HGTV's show 'Scariest House In America' features a Dayton home (Instagram/@bizarrezillow)

Retta reveals her hesitation about 'Scariest House In America'

Retta appears notably hesitant about the upcoming spooky series. While discussing her experience, she expresses uncertainty about how she became involved in this terrifying adventure. "I don’t do scary. I don’t like to be scared," she noted, adding that she doesn't even enjoy scary movies, according to a press release by Warner Bros. Retta also admitted that Halloween is her least favorite holiday.

Speaking further, she revealed that she didn’t anticipate a spooky version of the HGTV show, 'Ugliest Home In America'. "I was cool with the summer road trip and ugly in paradise, but, for a gal that is spooked by every creak, critter, and errant hair that brushes my shoulder, this wasn’t it. Glad I got through it, but I won’t lie and say I ‘enjoyed’ it," she said, according to HGTV.

A 169-year-old home in Brumley, Missouri, known as the Haunted Castle House will be featured on 'Scariest House In America' (Facebook/@hauntedcastlehouse)

'Scariest House in America' premieres on Friday, October 4, at 9 pm ET.