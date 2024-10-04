'I hate it. I hate it': Retta reveals what she 'really' thinks about HGTV's terrifying new show

HGTV star Retta once turned down 'Ugliest House In America' spin-off 'Scariest House In America'

KNOXVILLE, TENNESEE: All the horror enthusiasts are in for an incredible delight as HGTV is bringing an exciting new series named 'Scariest House In America' which is scheduled to release on October 4, Friday at 9 pm ET.

For those living under a rock, 'Scariest House In America' is a spin-off show that takes a Halloween-themed twist on HGTV's popular show 'Ugliest House In America.' In the upcoming show, Retta will be paying a visit to nine “eerie and terrifying” homes. While touring the houses, she will gain spine-tingling details about the creepy and haunted homes.

At the end of the show, Retta will pick the most haunted house of the lot and then, the scary residence will be getting a whopping $150,000 makeover by none other than the 'Windy Rehab City' star Alison Victoria.

Initially, the talented actress and comedian Retta wasn't sure about hosting 'Scariest House In America' due to her fear of visiting spooky locations. Just the thought of stepping inside haunted homes is daunting for her. However, she decided to confront her fears by accepting the offer.

"I did not see this iteration of the show coming. I was cool with the summer road trip and ugly in paradise, but, for a gal that is spooked by every creak, critter, and errant hair that brushes my shoulder, this wasn’t it. Glad I got through it, but I won’t lie and say I ‘enjoyed’ it," Retta told HGTV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

'Scariest House In America' host Retta changed her decision due to contract

In the past, the 'Ugliest House In America' star has openly talked about her fear of touring ghostly or plagued houses throughout the United States. During an interview on NBC's talk show 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' in June, she delved deep into her greatest fear.

Speaking of haunted houses, Retta said, "Hell no, I’m not about that." Then, Seth asked her the reason behind saying yes to the HGTV show 'Scariest House In America', to which she jokingly replied by stating, "It’s a contract.”

“Did you have trepidation before walking in the door of one of the scariest house options in America?” Seth questioned.

“Everyone. I hate it. I hate it. Seth, I hate it," Retta responded funnily.

'Scariest House In America' host Retta (YouTube/@hgtv)

'Scariest House In America' host Retta believes in ghosts

During her appearance on Seth Meyers's talk show, Retta mentioned that she took numerous precautions while filming the HGTV show 'Scariest House In America' by following a similar pattern before visiting every haunted house.

“Okay, so I 100% believe in ghosts and spirits and all of that [expletive]. But I go into every house with a feeling of like, ‘Don’t let any of it in. None of this stuff is going to affect you.’ So I get my mind in a place where I kind of block it. Like I don’t I try not to think about it. I know I’m gonna talk about it, but I try to block it," she said.

Comedian Retta will host 'Scariest House In America' (Instagram/@unforettable)

'Scariest House In America' premieres on October 4, Friday at 9 pm ET.