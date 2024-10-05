Is this the most haunted house in America? HGTV show goes where no sensible person would

DAYTON, OHIO: HGTV's new thrilling show 'Scariest House In America' is ready to deliver some spine-chilling moments that will make viewers jump out of their seats! In the spin-off series, the 'Parks and Recreation' alum Retta will be seen exploring nine haunted houses scattered across the United States.

A house in Dayton, which is rumored to be haunted, will feature in the upcoming HGTV show 'Scariest House In America.' In an episode of the show, Retta will be touring three eerie houses located in the Midwest.

As per a release by HGTV, 'Scariest House In America' which is a spin-off show of 'Ugliest House In America' will showcase many eerie and spooky houses including a home that has ghostly spirits and a frightening basement.

Along with this, the fans will also get the chance to see a church that is strangely surrounded by several gravestones. For those wondering, the church featured in the show is in Dayton, Ohio.

Who is the founder of Dayton's haunted church?

In the HGTV show 'Scariest House In America', comedian Retta will be seen touring a Dayton home that has been long associated with eerie tales. At one point, the Dayton home shown in the series was a church in Harrison Township, located within a cemetery.

The Dayton house which was built in 1885 is now owned by two friends Jess and Brandon. The two friends have served as the owners of the spooky house for over six years now. Jess and Brandon have referred to the private residence as "spooky." They want to fix the place.

In the episode, the viewers will witness the basement, which used to host Sunday School classes and was also the kitchen. Due to the strange atmosphere in the kitchen, Jess decided to create another kitchen on the upper floor of the house.

In a sneak peek from the show's teaser, Retta described the house as "the highway home that lord left." Along with this, she also mentioned that the house consists of “kill room after kill room.”

What does the winner of 'Scariest House In America' get?

At the end of the four-episode series 'Scariest House In America', the talented host Retta will make a big decision regarding which is the most haunted house in the entire country. The winning house owners will be getting a $150,000 house renovation by the renowned interior designer Alison Victoria who will pull all the stops to change the outlook of the haunted house with her skills.

'Scariest House In America' premieres on October 4, at 9 pm ET only on HGTV.