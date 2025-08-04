‘American Idol’ contestant drops soulful new music, reveals surprising connection to judge Carrie Underwood

Singer Baylee Littrell may have been eliminated early on ‘American Idol,’ but he’s clearly just getting started

Baylee Littrell was a contestant on season 23 of ‘American Idol.’ The country singer had impressed the judges, moving further ahead in the reality singing competition. However, Littrell was eliminated before the Top 14. Well, it is safe to say that the talented singer is still pursuing a career in music. Even though his time on the show ended early, according to TV Insider, the singer released his latest song titled ‘Hey Jesus.’ And with skills just like his father, Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell, he is headed towards a great future. In fact, he’s not just keeping up with the ‘I Want It That Way’ singer’s talent—he’s also been following ‘American Idol’ star Carrie Underwood.

In an interview with Music Mayhem, the young singer revealed that Underwood was one of his biggest inspirations. He said, “One cool thing Carrie Underwood told me, she said, ‘Dude, you are your own genre, so don’t try to pigeonhole yourself and try to create it." It is to be noted that while he was a contestant in the singing competition, Littrell mostly focused on country songs. However, outside the show, the artist is trying to master a few more genres, including the elements of gospel, in his songs.

“I’m still taking the elements of country where I’ve been for the last seven years and implementing that towards more singer-songwriter soft rock elements,” Littrell said. Talking to Music Mayhem, he added, “I’m taking from a lot of musical inspirations and trying to mesh them into mine.” Meanwhile, the artist gave his fans a bit of an update on his future plans, sharing that he has a “couple of religious songs” that he would release soon. However, he mentioned that these songs will be part of a “separate venture” from the album he is working on currently. “I got some normal, folky, country singer-songwriter, even soft rock stuff, out there, but at the same time, I get to make music for God,” the artist explained, expressing his excitement, adding, “I’m super happy.”

Furthermore, the artist is not only focusing on his music career but also finishing his college online. Littrell is not letting anything affect his live shows and the recordings of new music. “I think the chapter that’s coming next is based on just me being completely vulnerable and me being real with people and not holding back,” the singer mentioned, adding, “A lot of songs that are going to be released are very raw, like two takes in the studio. So it’s going to be different. It’s not going to be as polished as what’s been out before.”

During his interview, the singer also mentioned that his next tracks will be “completely plain acoustic songs that are left as is and raw, that were recorded live." He said, "A lot of the stuff in the studio … a lot of the songs are straight live takes.” Littrell was eliminated during this year's April 21 episode, and Jamal Roberts went on to win his season, making history as the first Black winner of the show.