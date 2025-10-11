‘DWTS’ star Robert Irwin to make his Disney debut in ‘Zootopia 2’, and the role is made just for him

Robert Irwin joins ‘Zootopia 2’ as a cheeky Aussie character, bringing new heart and wild energy to Disney’s long-awaited animated sequel

Wildlife warrior Robert Irwin is making his Hollywood debut. And in true Irwin fashion, it involves animals! The 21-year-old conservationist and TV personality revealed that he has officially joined the cast of Disney’s highly anticipated sequel, 'Zootopia 2,' as per Just Jared. He lent his voice to a new animated character named Robert Furwin, a lovable koala straight from Down Under. The surprise announcement came during this week’s Disney Night on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ where Robert is currently competing alongside professional dancer Witney Carson. In a special pre-performance segment, the pair attended an exclusive screening of the upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

There, Irwin excitedly shared the news with viewers, “I just got to watch my scene in the movie. I cannot wait for you guys to see this. So, we’ll see you in November.” He added that the character he voiced is “awesome,” as quoted by Mandatory. As it turns out, the role couldn’t be more fitting. The animated koala, Robert Furwin, pays tribute to Irwin’s Australian roots and lifelong passion for wildlife. While Disney has kept details of the character under wraps, early descriptions suggest Furwin will bring plenty of heart, humor, and a touch of Aussie charm to the bustling city of Zootopia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation)

This marks Irwin’s biggest voice acting role to date, though it isn’t his first. He previously lent his voice to the hit children’s series ‘Bluey’ in a Season 2 episode, where he played a character named Alfie. His move into feature animation seems like a natural next step for the beloved wildlife advocate. He continues to follow in the footsteps of his late father, Steve Irwin, by sharing his enthusiasm for animals with audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, ‘Zootopia 2’ serves as the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2016 blockbuster ‘Zootopia.’

It grossed more than $1 billion globally and took home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The sequel reunites the fan-favorite duo Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman). They are once again thrown into an action-packed mystery that takes them to the furthest corners of the animal metropolis. This time, Judy and Nick find themselves investigating the arrival of a mysterious reptile whose presence sends shockwaves through Zootopia. To uncover the truth, the detective duo must go undercover in never-before-seen districts of the city.

There, they’ll face challenges that test both their wits and their friendship. Furthermore, ‘Zootopia 2’ leaps into theaters November 26. With the movie just weeks away from release, Irwin’s fans are already buzzing online, eager to hear his voice bring Robert Furwin to life. Between his boundless enthusiasm and natural love for the animal kingdom, it’s safe to say Disney couldn’t have found a more fitting star for the role.