Emma Roberts to star in the film adaptation of Rebecca Serle’s New York Times bestseller

Emma Roberts dives into a love story ruled by fate in ‘Expiration Dates,’ where every romance comes with an unexpected countdown.

Emma Roberts is set to lead another book-to-screen romance. This time, she’s stepping into the world of Rebecca Serle’s thought-provoking and emotional bestseller ‘Expiration Dates.’ As reported by Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios is developing a feature adaptation of Serle’s New York Times bestselling novel. And Roberts is not only starring but also producing through her Belletrist production banner. The story centers on Olive, a woman whose love life is anything but ordinary. Every time she meets a potential partner, she mysteriously receives a slip of paper revealing exactly how long their relationship will last, down to the day.

The intriguing premise brings romance, fate, and heartbreak. It explores how much control we truly have over love and destiny. The novel struck a chord with readers for its blend of magical realism and emotional honesty. It’s a combination that seems perfectly aligned with Roberts’ growing reputation for choosing character-driven, female-led projects. ‘Expiration Dates’ marks the latest in a string of successful Rebecca Serle adaptations. Her young adult novel ‘When You Were Mine’ was reimagined as Hulu’s Rosaline in 2022, starring Kaitlyn Dever in a witty twist on ‘Romeo and Juliet.’

Serle also co-created the Freeform series ‘Famous in Love,’ based on her own YA books, which ran for two seasons with Bella Thorne in the lead. The author’s other works are also generating buzz in Hollywood. Her internationally bestselling novel ‘In Five Years,’ which has sold over 2.3 million copies, is currently being developed at New Line Cinema. Meanwhile, ‘One Italian Summer,’ another global hit with over 1.5 million copies sold, is in development at Paramount Pictures, as per ScreenRant report. Roberts’ involvement in ‘Expiration Dates’ extends beyond acting.

Through her company Belletrist, co-founded with Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski, she’s built a strong track record of adapting literary hits for the screen. The company has been behind projects like ‘Tell Me Lies’ and ‘First Kill,’ both known for their strong female leads and emotionally charged storytelling. Joining Belletrist on ‘Expiration Dates’ are producers Chelsea Bradshaw and Jessica Pugh, who recently launched Featherweight Pictures. The duo previously oversaw projects under Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co. Entertainment, including ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’, making their involvement another promising sign for the film’s creative direction.

The project also fits neatly into Amazon MGM’s ongoing investment in modern romantic dramas. The studio has recently backed hits like ‘The Idea of You,’ ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ and the upcoming ‘Verity,’ based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. While no release date or additional casting details have been announced, early buzz around ‘Expiration Dates’ suggests that the film could become another standout in Roberts’ growing portfolio of literary adaptations.