‘DWTS’ fan-favorite pro hints at a major Season 34 comeback after brief hiatus — and we're all for it

'DWTS' pro and two-time champion took a hiatus to focus on her family but now she's 'ready' to make a comeback

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro dancer and two-time champion Peta Murgatroyd is open to the idea of making a comeback with season 34. In a June 2025 interview with US Weekly, Murgatroyd teased the possibility of returning to the beloved dance competition show. “Right now, I do feel like I have a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders,” she said. The dancer, who was part of ‘DWTS’ for 15 seasons, stepped away from the show to focus on family. Last year, she welcomed her third child with her husband and fellow ‘DWTS’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “I’ve gotten through that first, you know, newborn stage again. So I feel like I would be ready to go back,” Murgatroyd teased.

She further admitted that she loves the show, enjoys training the celebrity contestants, and teaching them how to dance. “I love the performance aspect of it. So, yes, if they did come to me and want me back, I would say yes,” she added. In a GRWM video posted on her Instagram, Murgatroyd applied make-up while wearing her ‘DWTS’ personalized robe. In the video, she admitted to missing performing on stage and being with her ‘DWTS’ friends, who are like family.

The dancer revealed that she sometimes reminisces about her journey, wondering which season she would love to redo. “Or just have that same experience all over again because it was so amazing,” she added. Murgatroyd recalled the “rush” that winning the dance competition makes her feel. “It’s such a high. It’s so amazing,” she added. Fans flocked to the comment section to react to her video and wasted no time in asking her to come back. “Ummmm, was this a possible returning to ‘DWTS’ announcement?! I got so excited for a minute there,” one fan commented, according to Entertainment Now.





“Please please please be on the next season,” another Instagram user wrote. “It would be amazing to see you back!” a third fan wrote. Fans are clearly waiting for Murgatroyd’s big announcement. The pro, who is mother to three sons, Shai, 8, Rio, nearly 2, and Milan, 11 months, also opened up about motherhood. “I gotta tell you, it is extremely difficult,” she said. The mom-of-three admitted to feeling guilty of not giving enough time to her newborn because of her other two kids. “That makes me feel a type of way,” she added. The dancer also wondered how she would manage being on the show while navigating motherhood.

Murgatroyd said she’d have to dedicate a certain amount of time to herself and her practice. “When that time is over, when those four or five hours of dancing or practice is over, I am back full-time mom,” she added. ‘DWTS’ season 33 concluded with Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson being crowned as the champions. The show’s next season, which is set to premiere sometime in the fall of 2025, has already confirmed two of its contestants. Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist, is one of the season 34 contestants. The next confirmed contestant is social media influencer, Alix Earle.