Fans are shaking with excitement as iconic 'DWTS' star returns — but something big has changed

Ever since 'Dancing with the Stars' announced its return with Season 34, the anticipation has been at an all-time high. Set to air in fall 2025, the dance reality show has already sparked rumors about its lineup. Now, a new report confirms that a fan-favorite celebrity will be joining the dance show, but there's a major twist. In a dramatic turn, this beloved star is set to face an unexpected challenge that no one saw coming.

In a surprising turn of events, former 'Dancing With the Stars' host Tom Bergeron is back to hosting dancing again, but now with sharks. The special will be part of the Discovery Channel’s upcoming annual summer TV event, 'Shark Week 2025,' as per USA Today. The show will feature "the ultimate underwater thrill...an unprecedented dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners," according to a company release. Like 'DWTS,' there will be professional choreography, but the new show, "that training will come from a world-class underwater choreographer." Each diver and shark partner will compete with moves like the Hammerhead Hoedown and Tiger Trot. They get one chance to impress the judges and win the title of the first-ever 'Dancing With Sharks' champion.

While Bergeron's comeback with 'DWTS' Season 34 seems bleak, fans showered the host with love and support for his new venture. A fan commented on Bergeron's Instagram post, saying, "I’m so ready for this !" while another added, "Missed having you on my TV! Can’t wait to watch!" A fan commented, "Finally excited for Shark Week again." Meanwhile, a fan said, "Yay! I just said something yesterday about when they are going to bring Tom Bergeron He's awesome!!" A fan remarked, "Great reveal! Always with the joke, this one."

Notably, Bergeron hosted 'Dancing With the Stars' for its first 28 seasons but was unexpectedly fired along with cohost Erin Andrews in 2020. Bergeron opened up about his dismissal from the dance show and didn’t hold back. Reportedly, Bergeron left the show in 2020 after criticizing producers for casting Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28. Speaking on the 'Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans' podcast, Bergeron shared his side of the story behind the scenes after hosting the show for 15 years, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He revealed that before the 2020 season, he had "signed a new contract for three seasons." During several lunches with unnamed producers, he urged them "not to cast any political figures due to the pending presidential election and the increasingly divisive climate," telling them, "Make us the wonderful escape from all that divisiveness for two hours a week." According to Bergeron, the producers "seemingly enthusiastically agreed." However, weeks later, he received a phone call from two producers who gave him a heads-up that Spicer was being cast anyway.

Bergeron further recalled, "And I said, 'Guys, this is exactly what we said we wouldn’t do!'" He added, "And I would have responded the same way if they had booked Hillary Clinton, whom I voted for. ‘Don’t go there. This is not the right time. Play to our strengths. Be the show that gives people a break from all this bullshit.' So, I was furious. " Feeling strongly about the situation, Bergeron "offered to take the season off," but producers responded by offering to release him from his contract entirely.