'High Potential' Episode 2 Preview: Morgan to uncover new clues about Roman’s disappearance

ABC's 'High Potential' is based on the French television series titled 'HPI'

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'High Potential'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With an amazing IQ of 160, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) is blessed with amazing analytical skills and photographic memory, which surely makes her an exceptional human in ABC's latest release, 'High Potential.' Morgan, a mother of three, not only assisted the LAPD in cracking a pretty hard case, but she also made a strong first impression on the audience in the debut episode of 'High Potential'.

Morgan is offered a full-time position at the LAPD at the conclusion of the episode, which she initially declines but later changes her mind owing to a personal agenda, which she informs Lev 'Oz' Osman (Deniz Akdeniz) about. With her new employment in the police department and three kids to take care of, the stakes will undoubtedly grow higher in the upcoming episode for Morgan.

What to expect from 'High Potential' Episode 2?

Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

The first episode of 'High Potential' focused on Morgan taking on a case and assisting the LAPD in cracking it with her insights.

1. Will Morgan be able to find Roman?

Morgan's teenage daughter Ava (Amirah J) is seen to be melancholy in the first episode, highlighting the fact that her father abandoned her 15 years ago. Morgan makes it clear to Ava that she has strong convictions that her father, Roman, did not forsake them, and even the police did not help, considering he vanished on his own accord.

This is why Morgan chooses to join the police department and asks Osman if the police would need to re-investigate the case and find Roman. Morgan has now taken on the role of a detective, and will go to any extent to learn the truth. It could be possible that Roman was indeed a victim of crime and had not vanished to his own. Morgan will surely leave no stone unturned to discover the truth behind his mysterious disappearance in upcoming episodes.

2. Will there be any conflicts between Morgan and Karadec?

One thing is clear from Episode 2, Morgan and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) will have a shaky relationship owing to their contrasting personalities and work styles. Karadec is shown investigating the case while staying within the bounds of the law, while Morgan solves the crime without thinking much about breaching the law.

Karadec, on the other hand, recognizes Morgan's abilities when he returns to her and requests that they collaborate to solve the case. We should expect more drama and arguments between the two in the future episodes because they will almost certainly have differing perspectives, which is like two sides of a coin.

3. Will Morgan continue to work for the LAPD?

Morgan is offered a position with the LAPD following her successful investigation of the murder case. At first, she rejects it flatly, and it appears that there is a compelling reason for this, which will undoubtedly be addressed in future episodes. Nevertheless, she eventually accepts the offer.

It will be intriguing to see how Morgan will reconcile her motherly responsibilities with her full-time career as a detective. Morgan may first feel overwhelmed, but as seen in the premiering episode, she can handle everything quite well.

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan in a still from 'High Potential' (@abc)

The second episode of 'High Potential' titled 'Dancers in the Dark' is set to make its debut on Monday, September 22.

