‘DWTS’ alum teases bold new twists in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ reboot: ‘People will be surprised...’

"I'm not exaggerating," said 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 25 contestant Frankie Muniz as he heads back to the small screen

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 25 contestant Frankie Muniz is heading back to the small screen, and this time, he's bringing a beloved classic with him. His iconic comedy series, 'Malcolm in the Middle', which wrapped up in 2006, is officially getting a reboot titled 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair'. Now, Muniz is finally spilling the beans on what fans can expect, and honestly, the wait is only getting harder.

Frankie Muniz, driver of the #27 More Core Diamond Drilling Ford in Avondale, Arizona (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Gilbert)

Appearing on the 'Lightweights' podcast with Joe Vulpis, Muniz teased what fans can expect from the reboot as he said, "I think people will be surprised, in a sense, at where everybody is and the story." He then acknowledged the challenge of condensing the story, explaining, "It's hard to fit in 20 years of stuff into four 30-minute episodes, right? But I think people are going to be very happy with what they came up with," as per Entertainment Now.

Muniz further shared details about filming the 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival, revealing, "I'm not exaggerating when I say filming this reboot, like, I loved it so much, way more than I ever thought I could have." He also revealed how busy life has kept him since wrapping in May, saying, "We ended in May, and I haven't talked to anybody since, you know what I mean? I've been gone. I've only been home, I think, for 12 days since the beginning of the year. I'm just always crazy, and I think next week, I’m going to have time. I'm going to reach out [to the rest of the cast]."

Muniz, who is also a professional NASCAR driver, was then asked if the reboot rekindled his passion for acting, to which he replied, "It did." He admitted his main priority remains racing, explaining, "My focus right now is trying to be the best racecar driver I can be." He added, "So I'm not pursuing being an actor, if that makes sense." When asked if he'd return for the right project, Muniz was clear, saying, "I would 100 percent do it. I think I would love it." However, the actor noted he wouldn't want a role that pulled him completely away from racing, saying he's especially interested in the opportunity to do another series.

Muniz also shared the news of the wrap of the filming, writing, "Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible, like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11," as per Deadline. Muniz also shared his gratitude for the experience, saying, "I'm so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making, knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family."

Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters,… pic.twitter.com/Emdw8GXxTA — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) May 16, 2025

Muniz expressed his affection for the cast and crew, adding, "I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew; I love each and every one of you." Muniz closed out his opinions on the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot with a nod to the show's legacy, writing, "And PS: Life's Still Unfair," a reference to the original theme song 'Boss of Me' by They Might Be Giants.