'LOTR: Rings of Power' Season 1 Recap: Everything big that happened in Prime show

'The Rings of Power' sets the stage for the dark events that will define Middle-earth

Contains spoilers for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As the highly anticipated second season of Prime's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' approaches, it's the perfect time to revisit the epic journey that unfolded in the first season.

Set thousands of years before the events of 'The Lord of the Rings', this prequel series plunges us into the Second Age of Middle-earth, a time when the Free People face the rising threat of Dark Lord Sauron, the evil lieutenant of Morgoth. Season 1 introduced viewers to an expansive cast of familiar and new characters as they navigated the early stages of a war that would shape the future of Middle-earth.

Galadriel hunts the elusive Sauron in the Northern Waste

Set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the journey of Frodo and the Fellowship, the series introduces viewers to a world in turmoil, where the remnants of a great war linger and the shadow of a new evil begins to rise.

The story opens with the aftermath of the War of Wrath, where the dark lord Morgoth has been defeated, but his malevolent servant, Sauron, remains at large. The Elf warrior Finrod dies while pursuing Sauron, prompting his sister, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), to take up the quest.

Galadriel’s relentless pursuit of Sauron leads her to the Northern Waste, where she discovers that the trail has gone cold. Despite the High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker) insistence that the war is over, Galadriel remains unconvinced, sensing a lingering threat.

Meanwhile, in the southern regions of Middle-earth, Elf warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and his company monitor the descendants of men who once allied with Morgoth. Arondir falls in love with a human woman named Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), a relationship that is frowned upon by his fellow Elves.

Their story is set against the backdrop of an impending orc resurgence, led by the corrupted Elf Adar (Joseph Mawle). The Orcs, thought to have been eradicated with Morgoth’s defeat, are not only alive but multiplying under Adar's leadership. Arondir is captured but later released with a warning: the Southlanders must swear fealty to Adar or face annihilation.

On the island kingdom of Númenór, Galadriel meets Halbrand, a man fleeing from the destruction wrought by Adar. Together, they are rescued by Elendil (Lloyd Owen), a Númenórean sailor and warrior.

Middle-earth's future hangs in balance as old alliances falter

Númenór is a land with deep ties to the Elves, though those bonds have frayed over time. Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), wary of the Elves, initially refuses to help Galadriel return to Middle-earth. However, a vision of Númenór’s destruction, seen through a palantír, forces her to reconsider.

In another part of Middle-earth, Harfoots Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) encounter a mysterious man, known only as the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), who arrives in a meteor. The Stranger, though disoriented and without memory, displays magical abilities, leading Nori to believe he is more than he seems. As the story unfolds, the Stranger’s true identity remains shrouded in mystery, though a trio of sinister women believe he might be Sauron.

As tensions rise across Middle-earth, the season culminates in a climactic battle. Arondir, the Elves, and the Southlanders, including Bronwyn, brace for an assault by Adar’s forces. Just when all seems lost, Galadriel, Halbrand, and the Númenóreans arrive to turn the tide.

The battle ends with the Southlands transformed into the fiery wasteland of Mordor, and Halbrand gravely injured. In Eregion, where Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and the Dwarves have been working on Celebrimbor’s (Charles Edwards) new forge, Halbrand reveals his true identity as Sauron, setting the stage for the dark events to come.

The first season of 'The Rings of Power' masterfully weaves together these multiple storylines, laying the groundwork for the epic battles and profound betrayals that will shape the future of Middle-earth. With its rich lore and complex characters, the series invites viewers to explore the origins of the world they’ve come to know and love through Tolkien’s timeless tales.

