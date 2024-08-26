'LOTR: The Rings of Power': Sauron picking The Southlands has deeper meaning

Sauron's choice of the Southlands as his first target sets the stage for his dark empire's rise in 'The Rings of Power'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', Sauron’s choice to target the Southlands first is a strategic move with deep-rooted significance. This region, newly introduced to J R R Tolkien's Middle-earth, is inhabited by descendants of men who once fought for Morgoth during the First Age.

Despite their ordinary lives and lack of memory about the ancient War of Wrath, the Southlanders are now under the dark scrutiny of Sauron’s forces. Adar and his orcs have begun a brutal campaign against them, wreaking havoc and poisoning the land.

The Sigil's secret a blueprint for Sauron's empire

Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers will reprise their role in (@primevideo)

The Southlands' role in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' becomes clearer when compared to maps of Middle-earth from both the Second and Third Ages. In the Second Age, the Southlands, depicted in the series, closely align with the region known as Mordor in the Third Age.

According to J.R.R. Tolkien, Sauron established Mordor after his return during the Second Age, but the details of this process were never fully explained. The Southlands' depiction in 'The Rings of Power' suggests that this area was chosen as the foundation for Sauron's dark empire due to its strategic advantages and the potential for transformation into Mordor.

The sigil seen in the show, which maps out the Southlands, appears to have been an ancient directive for Sauron’s followers, like Adar. This sigil was likely intended to guide them in preparing the Southlands for Sauron's eventual return.

The current devastation in the Southlands marked by the destruction of homes, forests, and the poisoning of the land reflects the early stages of this transformation. The land is being reshaped from a seemingly idyllic countryside into the oppressive, barren wasteland of Mordor seen in 'The Lord of the Rings'.

The connection between Meteor Man and Mordor

Charles Edwards, Benjamin Walker, Owain Arthur, and Robert Aramayo in a still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

This explains Adar's brutal tactics, including enslaving locals and altering the landscape to suit Sauron's needs, including the construction of fortresses, roads, and dungeons. The Southlands' location also provides tactical advantages. Its distance from Morgoth's old stronghold in the north and the elven cities of Lindon and Eregion makes it a strategically sound choice for Sauron.

This natural fortress, bordered by mountains, offers a defensible position and easy access to potential allies in Rhûn to the east and beyond. Additionally, the connection between the Southlands and Meteor Man adds another layer of intrigue.

Despite the separate narrative threads, subtle hints suggest that Meteor Man’s arrival and subsequent actions might be linked to the Southlands' transformation. If Meteor Man is indeed Sauron, his landing and actions near the Southlands could be a sign of his emerging influence, with Nori's quest to find the stars potentially leading her to the heart of what will soon become Mordor.

