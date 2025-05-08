An eliminated ‘American Idol’ contestant might just return for a surprise duet with her favorite singer

This Platinum Ticket singer was sent home, but we’ve got a feeling she’ll be back for one final performance

Kolbi Jordan made it up to the Top 10 of 'American Idol' before getting eliminated. Jordan had wowed all three judges ever since her first interaction with the panel during the auditions. She shared a friendly banter with the judges, even telling them that her favorite singer is Patti LaBelle. Jordan's audition performance was so good, in fact, that it had the judges looking at each other in awe. As the performance came to a close, Lionel Richie called up LaBelle and made her talk to Jordan.

While she was taken by surprise, LaBelle had the perfect words to describe Jordan's performance as she stated, "I heard you're a 'sanger' and not a singer." Richie then went on to say how he wants to see Jordan and LaBelle perform side by side. Since Jordan will be back for the grand finale episode, as all Top 10 contestants do, it is very much a possibility for the R&B icon Patti LaBelle to make an appearance. This would not only act as a perfect pairing but also act as a bookend to Jordan's chapter in 'Idol.'

That said, Jordan was even able to bypass the Hollywood Week round as the judges surprised her with a Platinum Ticket during Jordan's Tennessee Titans game performance, as reported by Fandom. This also made Jordan the first person in 'Idol' season 23 to receive the Platinum Ticket, as reported by Good Housekeeping alongside Filo and Canaan James Hill, who had Richie literally grooving to his melody. Unfortunately, she was eliminated. While fans took the news of Jordan's departure to heart as she was deeply beloved by fans, Jordan took her journey on 'American Idol' as a stepping stone.

The 26-year-old opened her heart out in an Instagram post. "After an unforgettable journey on American Idol, I’m bidding farewell to the show that helped launch a transformative chapter in my artisticy. It is nothing but God’s timing. From the first audition to the final performance, the experience has left a lasting mark—both professionally and personally." Jordan went on to state how imperative the role of 'American Idol' was in her life: "Auditioning for American Idol changed my life. I’m so grateful for the chance to share my God-given gift, connect with some of the most talented musicians, stylists, vocalists, and beauticians in the world, and showcase my artistry on one of the biggest stages out there."

Jordan, known for her magnetic personality, was showered with love by her fellow contestants. Filo, another Platinum ticket awardee, wrote, "Love you, Kolbi!!! Just wait and see what God has in store for you. You deserve all the glory that’s coming your way. ❤️" Various other contestants, like Gabby Samone and Slater Nalley, all showered the Oklahoma native with love.